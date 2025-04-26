According to Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has no chance of winning, as the United States will not allow such a development of events.

Zelensky believes that Putin can be stopped

According to the head of state, Ukraine must defeat Russia not only to protect itself, but also the entire world.

We are fighting for our survival, and you (the West, — ed.) — not only for our survival, but also for your possible risks. Why do you need these risks from an inadequate person? Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

Zelensky also warned that a potential Russian victory would push Putin's henchmen to commit large-scale crimes against humanity.

"Putin's victory is impossible because it is a failure of the United States as a world leader. This policy already has an impact on many things — your currency, your economy, the stability and strength of the US dollar, the presence of your currency in the world, energy prices," the Ukrainian leader added. Share

Zelensky also recalled that Putin "like every dictator or autocrat, feeds on applause and recognition."