According to Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has no chance of winning, as the United States will not allow such a development of events.
Points of attention
- If Ukraine does not stand its ground, Putin will continue his aggression against other countries.
- Zelensky believes that the world must do everything to prevent this from happening.
Zelensky believes that Putin can be stopped
According to the head of state, Ukraine must defeat Russia not only to protect itself, but also the entire world.
Zelensky also warned that a potential Russian victory would push Putin's henchmen to commit large-scale crimes against humanity.
Zelensky also recalled that Putin "like every dictator or autocrat, feeds on applause and recognition."
According to the head of state, total isolation on the international stage can really stop the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation and his allies.
