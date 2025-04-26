"Putin's victory is impossible." Zelensky predicts Russia's defeat
Category
Politics
Publication date

"Putin's victory is impossible." Zelensky predicts Russia's defeat

Zelensky believes that Putin can be stopped
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

According to Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has no chance of winning, as the United States will not allow such a development of events.

Points of attention

  • If Ukraine does not stand its ground, Putin will continue his aggression against other countries.
  • Zelensky believes that the world must do everything to prevent this from happening.

Zelensky believes that Putin can be stopped

According to the head of state, Ukraine must defeat Russia not only to protect itself, but also the entire world.

We are fighting for our survival, and you (the West, — ed.) — not only for our survival, but also for your possible risks. Why do you need these risks from an inadequate person?

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

Zelensky also warned that a potential Russian victory would push Putin's henchmen to commit large-scale crimes against humanity.

"Putin's victory is impossible because it is a failure of the United States as a world leader. This policy already has an impact on many things — your currency, your economy, the stability and strength of the US dollar, the presence of your currency in the world, energy prices," the Ukrainian leader added.

Zelensky also recalled that Putin "like every dictator or autocrat, feeds on applause and recognition."

According to the head of state, total isolation on the international stage can really stop the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation and his allies.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Scandal in the White House. Vance's brother voiced his version of events
Nate Vance responded to the scandal in the Oval Office
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Journalists caught Trump lying about Ukraine
Trump doesn't want to admit his failure
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Zelensky and Trump began their meeting in Rome
What is known about the meeting between Zelensky and Trump?

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?