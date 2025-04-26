Zelensky and Trump began their meeting in Rome
Zelensky and Trump began their meeting in Rome

What is known about the meeting between Zelensky and Trump?
Source:  Public

On the morning of April 26, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky meets with his American counterpart Donald Trump during a visit to Rome.

  • The presidents of Ukraine and the United States arrived in Rome to participate in the funeral of Pope Francis.
  • Trump is set to discuss ending Russia's war against Ukraine.

What is known about the meeting between Zelensky and Trump?

The Ukrainian President's spokesman, Serhiy Nikiforov, told reporters about the start of the negotiations.

What is important to understand is that both leaders arrived in Rome to participate in the farewell ceremony for Pope Francis.

Even before the meeting, the head of the White House assured that he was ready to meet with Volodymyr Zelensky.

According to the American leader, "this is a good day for talks and meetings with Russia and Ukraine."

The US president believes that both countries are "very close to an agreement."

Trump also added that the two sides should now meet at the highest level to "get it done."

Most of the key points have already been agreed upon. Stop the bloodshed, NOW. We will be where you need to be to help end this brutal and senseless war!

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

President of the United States

