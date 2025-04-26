Ukraine and allies offer Trump their own peace plan

Reuters has obtained a document that contains peace proposals from Kyiv and its partners to end Russia's war against Ukraine, which has already been handed over to US President Donald Trump's team.
Points of attention
- The US is ready to recognize Russia's control over Ukrainian Crimea and ease sanctions against Moscow.
- However, Kyiv and its partners do not agree with this US position.
What Ukraine and its allies offer the US
Cease-fire:
Commit to a complete and unconditional ceasefire in the sky, on land, and at sea.
Both sides immediately begin negotiations on technical implementation, with the participation of the United States and European countries. This is happening in parallel with the preparation of the agenda and modalities for concluding a full peace agreement.
Ceasefire monitoring led by the US and supported by third countries.
Russia must unconditionally return all deported and illegally displaced Ukrainian children. Exchange all prisoners of war (the principle of "all for all"). Russia must release all civilian prisoners.
Security guarantees for Ukraine:
Ukraine receives reliable security guarantees, including from the US (an agreement similar to Article 5), while there is no consensus among Alliance members on NATO membership.
No restrictions for the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
The guarantor states will be a special group of European countries and willing non-European countries. No restrictions on the presence, armaments, and operations of friendly foreign forces on the territory of Ukraine.
Ukraine aspires to join the EU.
Territory:
Territorial issues will be discussed and resolved after a complete and unconditional ceasefire.
Territorial negotiations are initiated based on the Line of Control.
Ukraine regains control over Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant with US participation, as well as over Kakhovka Dam
Ukraine gains unimpeded passage along the Dnieper River and control over the Kinburn Spit.
Economy:
The US and Ukraine are implementing an agreement on economic cooperation/mining.
Ukraine will be fully restored and receive financial compensation, including Russian sovereign assets, which will remain frozen until Russia compensates for the losses caused to Ukraine.
US sanctions imposed against Russia since 2014 could be gradually eased once a sustainable peace is achieved and could be renewed if the peace agreement is violated.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-