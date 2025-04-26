Russia's attack on the Dnipropetrovsk region — one dead and one injured
Russia's attack on the Dnipropetrovsk region — one dead and one injured

Serhii Lysak / Dnipropetrovsk OVA
In Kamianske, there are more victims due to Russian attacks
On the night of April 26, a Russian strike drone attacked a nine-story building in Kamianske, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. According to the latest reports, one man was killed and four others were injured, including an 11-year-old child.

Points of attention

  • In total, three apartment buildings and six cars were damaged.
  • A man was injured in a night attack in the Dnipro district of the region.

In Kamianske, there are more victims due to Russian attacks

Details of the situation in the city were revealed by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Serhiy Lysak

An enemy drone hit a nine-story residential building. The apartments are on fire. There are 3 victims, including a child.

Serhiy Lysak

Serhiy Lysak

Head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA

He also added that emergency services are already working at the scene.

In the morning, Lysak clarified that a fire broke out in two apartments as a result of a drone strike.

Three apartment buildings and six cars were hit by the enemy.

"Unfortunately, a man died. Four people were injured. An 11-year-old girl and three women, one of whom is in serious condition," the head of the OVA added.

In addition, it is known that a man was injured in the Dnipro district of the region. There were also reports of several fires, a destroyed non-residential building, and damage to a number of enterprises.

On the evening of April 25, the Russian army attacked the Mezhivsk community of the Sinelnyky district with FPV drones. As a result of the shelling, a man was injured, and an excavator burned down in a fire.

