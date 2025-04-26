Russia's attack on the Dnipropetrovsk region — one dead and one injured

On the night of April 26, a Russian strike drone attacked a nine-story building in Kamianske, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. According to the latest reports, one man was killed and four others were injured, including an 11-year-old child.
Points of attention
- In total, three apartment buildings and six cars were damaged.
- A man was injured in a night attack in the Dnipro district of the region.
In Kamianske, there are more victims due to Russian attacks
Details of the situation in the city were revealed by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Serhiy Lysak
He also added that emergency services are already working at the scene.
In the morning, Lysak clarified that a fire broke out in two apartments as a result of a drone strike.
Three apartment buildings and six cars were hit by the enemy.
In addition, it is known that a man was injured in the Dnipro district of the region. There were also reports of several fires, a destroyed non-residential building, and damage to a number of enterprises.
