The General Staff reported on new successes of the AFU at the front

Over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian aviation, missile forces, and artillery have successfully attacked 8 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, two UAV control points, four artillery systems, one ammunition depot, and four more command points of the Russian army.

Points of attention

  • The 1158th day of Russia's large-scale armed aggression against Ukraine has begun.
  • In total, 156 clashes were recorded over the past 24 hours.

Losses of the Russian army as of April 26, 2025

The total combat losses of the Russians from 02/24/22 to 04/26/25 were approximately:

  • personnel — about 947,610 (+1,110) people;

  • tanks — 10,711 (+8) units;

  • armored combat vehicles — 22,320 (+5) units;

  • artillery systems — 26,965 (+70) units;

  • air defense systems — 1,145 (+1) units;

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 33,897 (+118) units;

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 46,051 (+145) units;

Photo: facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports that the Russian army carried out 117 airstrikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, dropping 212 anti-aircraft missiles.

Moreover, the enemy carried out 6,010 attacks, including 104 from multiple rocket launcher systems, and used 3,363 kamikaze drones for attacks.

