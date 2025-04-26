Russia publicly acknowledged for the first time the participation of North Korean military in the war against Ukraine
Category
World
Publication date

Russia publicly acknowledged for the first time the participation of North Korean military in the war against Ukraine

North Korea
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

The Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, Valery Gerasimov, for the first time officially confirmed the participation of North Korean military personnel in the war against Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • The North Koreans' participation in the war against Ukraine allegedly took place "in accordance with the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement" between Russia and the DPRK.
  • Gerasimov stated that the Korean military “provided significant assistance in the defeat of the Ukrainian armed forces group in Kursk,”

Russia recognized the participation of North Korea in the war against Ukraine

He reported this to the illegitimate President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin.

I would like to separately note the participation of servicemen of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea in the liberation of the border areas of the Kursk region.

According to him, their participation took place "in accordance with the treaty on comprehensive strategic partnership" between Russia and the DPRK.

Gerasimov said that the Korean military "provided significant assistance in defeating the Ukrainian armed forces group that had wedged in."

Soldiers and officers of the Korean People's Army, performing combat missions side by side with Russian servicemen, demonstrated high professionalism and demonstrated resilience, courage, and heroism in battle while repelling the Ukrainian invasion.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova responded to Gerasimov's statement regarding, as she called it, "the liberation of the Kursk region from the Armed Forces of Ukraine."

Gerasimov said that the DPRK fighters, acting side by side with the Russian military in the Kursk region, showed resilience and heroism. We will never forget our friends.

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
North Korea has significantly increased military assistance to Russia — what is known
North Korea
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
North Korea earned almost $20 billion from Russian arms supplies
North Korea
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Watch: SSО fighters destroyed a platoon of North Korean soldiers in a battle in Kursk region
AFU Special Operations Forces
SSO

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?