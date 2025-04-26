The Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, Valery Gerasimov, for the first time officially confirmed the participation of North Korean military personnel in the war against Ukraine.
- The North Koreans' participation in the war against Ukraine allegedly took place "in accordance with the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement" between Russia and the DPRK.
- Gerasimov stated that the Korean military “provided significant assistance in the defeat of the Ukrainian armed forces group in Kursk,”
He reported this to the illegitimate President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin.
I would like to separately note the participation of servicemen of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea in the liberation of the border areas of the Kursk region.
According to him, their participation took place "in accordance with the treaty on comprehensive strategic partnership" between Russia and the DPRK.
Gerasimov said that the Korean military "provided significant assistance in defeating the Ukrainian armed forces group that had wedged in."
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova responded to Gerasimov's statement regarding, as she called it, "the liberation of the Kursk region from the Armed Forces of Ukraine."
Gerasimov said that the DPRK fighters, acting side by side with the Russian military in the Kursk region, showed resilience and heroism. We will never forget our friends.
