North Korea earned almost $20 billion from Russian arms supplies

North Korea has earned an estimated $20 billion from Russian military support, according to a report by the South Korean think tank KIDA.

Points of attention

  • North Korea has earned an estimated $20 billion from Russian military support, including the supply of weapons and ammunition, as reported by the Korea Institute for Defense Analysis (KIDA).
  • The revenue from Russian arms supplies includes technology transfers, labor contributions, and sending munitions and supplies to Russia.

North Korea earned $20 billion from Russian military support

In a report released earlier this month, the South Korean government-funded Korea Institute for Defense Analysis (KIDA) estimated that North Korea benefited the most from sending munitions and supplies, valuing its revenues at about $19.2 billion.

According to the report, Pyongyang also earned another $630 million from technology transfers and $280 million from labor contributions.

KIDA estimated that North Korea has supplied Russia with about 21,000 containers of weapons and ammunition by sea, including 122mm and 152mm artillery shells, Bulsae-4 anti-tank missiles, KN-23 short-range ballistic missiles, and RPGs.

Analysts cited satellite and reconnaissance imagery to suggest that additional supplies could have been delivered by land and air transport.

The estimate of revenue from the deployment of North Korean troops is based on reports that the Russian authorities pay the 11,000 North Korean soldiers who have been sent to Russia a monthly salary of about $2,000, along with a one-time bonus.

It is noted that Pyongyang is believed to be withholding a portion of these payments before transferring the rest to its troops.

According to KIDA, instead of receiving direct cash payments, much of the compensation for supporting North Korea is likely paid through barter agreements or in-kind exchanges.

Pyongyang is expected to prioritize acquiring advanced military technology and strategic weapons from Russia, including the potential transfer of knowledge or components for nuclear submarines and advanced fighter jets.

KIDA also notes other signs of recent technological assistance from Russia, as North Korea last month demonstrated new weapons systems, including artificial intelligence-enabled munitions, an airborne early warning and control aircraft, and a new reconnaissance drone.

In addition to strengthening North Korea's military capabilities, KIDA estimates that Russia's support contributes to the consolidation of Kim Jong-un's regime and its ability to maintain internal stability.

