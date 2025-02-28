North Korea is scaring the world with the use of cruise missiles with nuclear warheads

North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un personally supervised the test launch of strategic cruise missiles this week and gave the order to be fully prepared to use nuclear capabilities.

North Korea is scaring the world with nuclear weapons

The next test was designed to warn "enemies who seriously violate the security environment (of the DPRK — ed.) and contribute to the escalation of confrontation," as well as to demonstrate "the readiness of various means of nuclear operations," the local agency KCNA wrote.

"What is guaranteed by a powerful strike force is the most advanced deterrence and defense potential. It is the responsible mission and duty of the DPRK's nuclear armed forces to constantly safeguard national sovereignty and security with a reliable nuclear shield by raising the combat readiness of nuclear forces and being fully prepared for their use," Kim was quoted as saying by the media.

North Korea tests missiles

The missile test launch took place on February 26 over the sea off the west coast of the Korean Peninsula. The South Korean military said on February 28 that it had detected signs of North Korea preparing for a missile launch and had tracked several cruise missiles.

North Korea has been developing strategic cruise missiles designed to deliver nuclear warheads for years. The UN Security Council has banned the DPRK from developing nuclear weapons and imposed a series of sanctions for violations. Share

The missile test announcement came the same week that Kim visited a number of military schools, urging the importance of ideological and tactical training for young officers.

Kim did not specifically name any country when he spoke about warning "enemies", but, as journalists write, he appears to have continued his harsh rhetoric against the US and South Korea, despite US President Donald Trump's statements about his desire to resume talks with the DPRK.

Trump, during his first term in the White House, held unprecedented meetings with Kim, although these talks did not lead to the denuclearization of North Korea.