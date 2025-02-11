North Korea will send more troops and weapons to the Russian army
Russia continues to receive soldiers and weapons from North Korea
Source:  Yonhap

According to South Korean intelligence, Kim Jong-un's regime has transferred about 200 long-range artillery pieces to Russia. In addition, Pyongyang will soon send additional troops and weapons that will be used by the Kremlin in its war of aggression against Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • According to the analysis of American analysts, new groups of North Korean soldiers may suffer even greater losses in the Kursk region.
  • The advance of North Korean troops into the Kursk region is accompanied by new assaults on the front.

What is important to understand is that the new estimate was presented after South Korea's intelligence agency previously estimated that official Pyongyang had provided the Russian army with about 11,000 of its soldiers.

(North Korea) has provided about 11,000 troops, missiles, 200 long-range artillery pieces and a significant amount of ammunition, and there is a possibility that (North Korea) may provide additional troops, weapons and ammunition in the future, South Korea's Defense Ministry warns.

Recently, US Ambassador to NATO Julianne Smith officially confirmed that North Korea had transferred over a thousand containers of ammunition to Russia.

According to American analysts, new groups of North Korean soldiers arriving in the Kursk region will suffer losses that could reach 30,000 to 45,000 killed and wounded each month.

On February 7, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky reported that the Russian army had again pulled North Korean soldiers into the Kursk region, and new assaults had taken place on this section of the front.

