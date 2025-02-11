End of the war. Trump began the testing process
End of the war. Trump began the testing process

Trump's team is currently testing ideas
Source:  LRT

According to Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys, US leader Donald Trump is not interested in letting everyone on the international stage know how he will end Russia's war against Ukraine. The US president has his trump cards and will not reveal them prematurely.

  • 70% of the information about the American leader's peace plan is not true.
  • There are signals indicating a possible expansion of sanctions against the Russian Federation and the provision of unprecedented military support to Ukraine.

According to Budris, about 70% of the information about the content of the US president's peace plan is not true.

The diplomat also emphasized that testing is currently underway, that is, the White House's attempts to test this or that idea by releasing it into the public space.

According to the Lithuanian Foreign Minister, he and his team recently discussed Ukraine's membership in NATO with the Americans.

Not only because this is the simplest, most direct way to secure Ukraine, but also because by rejecting the idea itself, you weaken any negotiating position.

Kęstutis Budris warned that Donald Trump's team will never come out with a plan and say: "Here, read the plan, and now we're going to negotiate with this plan."

According to the diplomat, it is extremely important to keep your cards up your sleeve, and the White House knows this.

"There are certain signals that the sanctions package could be significantly expanded and that military support for Ukraine could be unprecedented if an agreement is not reached, and these signals are real," he added.

