This is very bad. The EU reacted for the first time to Trump's tough decision

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has publicly commented on US President Donald Trump's decree imposing 25 percent tariffs on steel and aluminum imports. According to her, official Brussels will not delay in responding to this US decision.

The European Union is outraged by Trump's new executive order

What is important to understand is that on February 10, the American leader officially imposed a 25% tariff on steel and aluminum imports to the United States.

According to Ursula von der Leyen, she "deeply regrets" the decision made by Donald Trump after numerous threats.

She also pointed out that tariffs are taxes, which is very bad for business and even worse for consumers."

Unjustified tariffs against the EU will not go unanswered — they will trigger strong and proportionate countermeasures. The EU will act to protect its economic interests. We will protect our workers, businesses and consumers. Ursula von der Leyen President of the European Commission

It is also worth noting that even before the official announcement, the European Commission called the American leader's decision "illegal and counterproductive."