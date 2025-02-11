As journalists have learned, US President Donald Trump's team will encourage Europe to buy more American weapons for Ukraine. The White House believes that this will strengthen not only Kyiv, but also Washington.

What is Trump up to?

According to insiders, the American leader's new plan may finally calm Kyiv, which fears losing US support.

What is important to understand is that Kyiv's European allies had previously purchased American weapons for Ukraine during Joe Biden's administration.

Anonymous sources report that members of Donald Trump's team plan to discuss potential arms purchases with European partners during the Munich Security Conference.

What is important to understand is that this is actually just one of the plans the White House is discussing to potentially continue providing military assistance to Ukraine without significant expenditure of American capital.

Official Washington does not yet want to confirm to journalists the existence of such a plan, but admits: "The US always likes to sell weapons made in America because it strengthens our economy."