Category
Politics
Publication date

Everything is in the game. What is known about the new US plan for Ukraine
Читати українською
Source:  Reuters

As journalists have learned, US President Donald Trump's team will encourage Europe to buy more American weapons for Ukraine. The White House believes that this will strengthen not only Kyiv, but also Washington.

  • The Trump administration is considering various options for helping Ukraine that would not harm the United States.
  • The issue of supplying weapons to the Armed Forces of Ukraine is being discussed at international forums, which indicates its importance for all of Kyiv's allies.

What is Trump up to?

According to insiders, the American leader's new plan may finally calm Kyiv, which fears losing US support.

What is important to understand is that Kyiv's European allies had previously purchased American weapons for Ukraine during Joe Biden's administration.

Anonymous sources report that members of Donald Trump's team plan to discuss potential arms purchases with European partners during the Munich Security Conference.

What is important to understand is that this is actually just one of the plans the White House is discussing to potentially continue providing military assistance to Ukraine without significant expenditure of American capital.

Official Washington does not yet want to confirm to journalists the existence of such a plan, but admits: "The US always likes to sell weapons made in America because it strengthens our economy."

"There are many options. Everything is in play now," said Donald Trump's special representative for Ukraine and Russia, Keith Kellogg.

