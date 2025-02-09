North Korea sent thousands of people to Russia under the guise of students
Category
World
Publication date

North Korea sent thousands of people to Russia under the guise of students

North Korea continues to help Russia in every way
Читати українською
Source:  Yonhap

Over the past year, the regime of North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un has sent thousands of workers to work in Russia. What is important to understand is that this is a violation of UN Security Council resolutions.

Points of attention

  • North Korea cooperates with Russia, using student visas to send workers abroad.
  • The number of North Korean workers entering Russia has increased 12-fold in the last year.

North Korea continues to help Russia in every way

As journalists managed to learn from South Korean intelligence, official Pyongyang agreed to send thousands of workers to various construction sites in Russia.

The fact is that the aggressor country has already faced a labor shortage, which was provoked by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

What is important to understand is that the UN Security Council, in response to North Korea's weapons tests, banned the country from sending its citizens to work abroad.

In addition, it was stated that all North Korean workers were to return to their homeland by December 2019.

Journalists point out that Moscow and Pyongyang are suspected of using student visas to send North Korean workers abroad.

During 2024, 13,221 North Korean citizens entered Russia, which is about 12 times more than the year before. This data was reported by Radio Free Asia, citing data from the Federal Statistics Service of Russia.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Zelenskyy announced the transfer of new North Korean military units to the Kursk region
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Zelenskyy
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
North Korea and Russia to jointly produce drones — when exactly
Russia and North Korea

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?