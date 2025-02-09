Over the past year, the regime of North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un has sent thousands of workers to work in Russia. What is important to understand is that this is a violation of UN Security Council resolutions.

North Korea continues to help Russia in every way

As journalists managed to learn from South Korean intelligence, official Pyongyang agreed to send thousands of workers to various construction sites in Russia.

The fact is that the aggressor country has already faced a labor shortage, which was provoked by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

What is important to understand is that the UN Security Council, in response to North Korea's weapons tests, banned the country from sending its citizens to work abroad.

In addition, it was stated that all North Korean workers were to return to their homeland by December 2019.

Journalists point out that Moscow and Pyongyang are suspected of using student visas to send North Korean workers abroad.