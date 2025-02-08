North Korea and Russia to jointly produce drones — when exactly

North Korea is likely to begin production of drones this year, which will be developed jointly with Russia.
Points of attention
- North Korea is expected to start producing drones this year through a joint effort with Russia, indicating a strong military partnership between the two countries.
- The agreement on drone development poses a threat to the stability of the region, raising concerns about the implications of mass-production of drones by North Korea and Russia.
- The collaboration comes amidst deepening military ties between Moscow and Pyongyang, with Russia providing technical assistance to North Korea for drone development.
- Russia's support for North Korea in drone production is seen as a response to North Korea's military aid in Russia's invasion of Ukraine, while Moscow remains cautious about helping North Korea develop nuclear weapons.
- The treaty on comprehensive strategic partnership signed between Russia and North Korea underscores the evolving relationship between the two countries, with implications for global geopolitics.
Russia and North Korea to start joint production of drones
According to Japanese public broadcaster NHK, citing several sources familiar with Russian-North Korean relations, the dictatorial regimes of these countries have already reached an agreement.
According to sources, Russia and North Korea have reached an agreement under which North Korea will receive technical assistance from Russia in the development of several types of drones that will be mass-produced.
The likely deal comes amid deepening military ties between Moscow and Pyongyang, which signed a comprehensive strategic partnership treaty last year.
At the same time, sources say Russia is reluctant to support North Korea in developing nuclear weapons. Moscow fears that factors such as Pyongyang's nuclear tests will complicate North Korea's relations with the United States and neighboring countries, including China, they say.
NHK notes that in November 2024, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un inspected the testing of a so-called suicide drone and ordered the development of a system for mass production of this weapon.
Recall that on June 19, 2024, Russia and North Korea signed a treaty on comprehensive strategic partnership. It was ratified by the countries in November.
