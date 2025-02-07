The Russian army has once again pulled North Korean soldiers into the Kursk region. New assaults have already taken place in this direction, and hundreds of Russian and North Korean soldiers have been destroyed.

North Korean soldiers reappeared in Kurshchyna — Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated this in an evening address.

In the areas of the Kursk operation, there were new assaults: the Russian army... and pulled up North Korean soldiers again. A significant number of occupiers were destroyed. We are talking about hundreds of Russian and North Korean soldiers. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

According to him, this is important, because the fighting is taking place precisely on Russian territory, in order to prevent tension from increasing against Ukrainian cities.

And we have 60,000 Russian soldiers on our territory, on the front, in the Kursk region. These are 60,000 who have not been added to the already significant forces of the occupier in Pokrovskoye and other areas in the Donetsk region. I am grateful to all our soldiers for their resilience, to each brigade for the result. Share

According to the General Staff, the losses of North Korean troops in Kursk already amount to 4 thousand people.