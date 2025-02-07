The Russian army has once again pulled North Korean soldiers into the Kursk region. New assaults have already taken place in this direction, and hundreds of Russian and North Korean soldiers have been destroyed.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian President Zelenskyy declared the transfer of North Korean soldiers to the Kursk region, intensifying the fighting in the area.
- Significant losses have been reported among Russian and North Korean troops involved in the conflict in the Kursk region.
- The presence of North Korean soldiers in the Kursk region poses a threat to Ukrainian cities, with 60,000 Russian soldiers already stationed in the area.
- The General Staff reports that North Korean troop losses in the Kursk region have reached 4,000 individuals.
- The involvement of North Korean soldiers in the conflict further complicates the situation and raises concerns about escalating tensions in the region.
North Korean soldiers reappeared in Kurshchyna — Zelenskyy
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated this in an evening address.
According to him, this is important, because the fighting is taking place precisely on Russian territory, in order to prevent tension from increasing against Ukrainian cities.
According to the General Staff, the losses of North Korean troops in Kursk already amount to 4 thousand people.
