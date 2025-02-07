Zelenskyy announced the transfer of new North Korean military units to the Kursk region
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Zelenskyy announced the transfer of new North Korean military units to the Kursk region

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Zelenskyy
Читати українською

The Russian army has once again pulled North Korean soldiers into the Kursk region. New assaults have already taken place in this direction, and hundreds of Russian and North Korean soldiers have been destroyed.

Points of attention

  • Ukrainian President Zelenskyy declared the transfer of North Korean soldiers to the Kursk region, intensifying the fighting in the area.
  • Significant losses have been reported among Russian and North Korean troops involved in the conflict in the Kursk region.
  • The presence of North Korean soldiers in the Kursk region poses a threat to Ukrainian cities, with 60,000 Russian soldiers already stationed in the area.
  • The General Staff reports that North Korean troop losses in the Kursk region have reached 4,000 individuals.
  • The involvement of North Korean soldiers in the conflict further complicates the situation and raises concerns about escalating tensions in the region.

North Korean soldiers reappeared in Kurshchyna — Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated this in an evening address.

In the areas of the Kursk operation, there were new assaults: the Russian army... and pulled up North Korean soldiers again. A significant number of occupiers were destroyed. We are talking about hundreds of Russian and North Korean soldiers.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

According to him, this is important, because the fighting is taking place precisely on Russian territory, in order to prevent tension from increasing against Ukrainian cities.

And we have 60,000 Russian soldiers on our territory, on the front, in the Kursk region. These are 60,000 who have not been added to the already significant forces of the occupier in Pokrovskoye and other areas in the Donetsk region. I am grateful to all our soldiers for their resilience, to each brigade for the result.

According to the General Staff, the losses of North Korean troops in Kursk already amount to 4 thousand people.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
SSO fighters destroyed North Korean soldiers and captured enemy trophies in Kurshchyna
AFU Special Operations Forces
SSO fighters destroyed North Korean soldiers and captured enemy trophies in Kurshchyna
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
North Korean soldiers were withdrawn from the front line in Kursk — NYT data
The North Korean soldiers did not last long.
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Why Russia withdrew North Korean troops from the front — statement by the AFU
North Korean soldiers were indeed pulled back from the front lines

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?