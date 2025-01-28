Fighters of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine successfully cleared enemy positions in the Kursk region. In particular, they inflicted significant losses on the enemy in manpower and captured valuable trophies.

SSR fighters continue to eliminate North Korean soldiers

As noted, two North Korean soldiers were eliminated during the operation. Using drones, our military destroyed seven more occupiers and injured ten.

During the sweep, operators of the 8th SSO Regiment discovered and captured the following trophies:

personal protective equipment and enemy equipment;

rangefinder "DL-5";

thermal imaging sight "1PN139-1";

AK-12 assault rifle with a "1P87" sight;

communications that may contain data on enemy movements and plans.

In addition, enemy documents were found. The materials obtained, including equipment and documents, will help to better understand the enemy's tactics, resources, and plans.

Over 4,000 North Korean soldiers eliminated by the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Kursk

This was reported by the UK Ministry of Defense on X (Twitter).

As noted in the summary, the total losses amount to more than a third of the approximately 11,000 North Korean troops deployed in the Kursk region.

According to British intelligence, the high level of DPRK casualties in a short period almost certainly significantly impaired the ability of DPRK forces to conduct offensive combat operations in support of Russia's attempts to dislodge Ukrainian forces from the Kursk region.