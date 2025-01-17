According to the calculations of the ISW team, the North Korean military contingent in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation will be completely destroyed by the Ukrainian Defense Forces by mid-April 2025.

Casualties among North Korean soldiers are rising rapidly

The American Institute for the Study of War draws attention to the fact that North Korean troops fighting on the side of the Russian army in the Kursk region are suffering critically high losses.

If Russia does not intervene in this process in any way, the entire contingent of 12,000 military personnel could be killed or wounded by mid-April 2025.

According to the latest data, the DPRK troops are losing about 92 of their soldiers every day.

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy officially confirmed in early January that 3,800 North Korean soldiers had already been killed or wounded.

South Korea's National Intelligence Service also shared its data. It claims that as of January 13, 2025, 300 North Koreans had been killed and another 2,700 had been injured.

According to the ISW team's forecast, the entire North Korean contingent of 12,000 soldiers could be destroyed by Ukrainian soldiers within the next 12 weeks.

Losses of the Russian army as of January 17, 2025:

personnel — about 815 thousand 820 (+1 thousand 670) persons,

tanks — 9,803 (+12) units,

armored combat vehicles — 2,381 (+13) units,

artillery systems — 22 thousand 19 (+4) units,

RSZV — 1 thousand 262 (+0) units,

air defense systems — 1 thousand 46 (+0) units,

aircraft — 369 (+0) units,

helicopters — 331 (+0) units,

Operational-tactical level UAVs — 22,566 (+63),

cruise missiles — 3 thousand 49 (+0),

ships/boats — 28 (+0) units,

submarines — 1 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 34 thousand 256 (+124) units,

special equipment — 3 thousand 699 (+2)