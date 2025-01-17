The Air Force command reported that during the night, the criminal army of the Russian Federation launched two Iskander ballistic missiles and 50 drones into Ukraine.

What is known about the results of the air defense repelling the night air attack of the Russian army on Ukraine?

It is noted that during the night, the Russian occupiers launched 2 Iskander ballistic missiles from the Rostov region into Ukraine, as well as 50 drones from the directions of Millerovo, Orel, Bryansk, Kursk, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

As of 9 a.m. on January 17, it was confirmed that 33 enemy drones were shot down in the skies over Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Kyiv, Khmelnytskyi, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhia, Mykolaiv, and Odessa regions.

Another nine drone simulators were lost in location.

One drone left Ukrainian airspace towards Romania.

What is known about the consequences of the attack of the Russian occupiers on Ukraine?

According to the Kyiv region police, debris from an enemy drone was recorded falling in one of the districts.

Due to falling debris:

a private house was damaged;

damaged car;

A fire broke out in a two-story building housing public catering establishments. Firefighters have already extinguished the fire.

A 12-year-old boy was injured in the leg. The child was hospitalized.

An investigative and operational team, patrol police response team members, and explosives technicians are currently working at the scene.