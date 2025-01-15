Air defense forces shot down 30 missiles and 47 drones during massive Russian attack on Ukraine

On the night of January 15, Russia attacked Ukraine, launching 117 air targets. Thanks to the work of air defenses, 77 of them were shot down.

The Air Force revealed details of Russia's new massive attack on Ukraine

During the combined strike, the enemy used various types of missiles and drones:

1 Iskander-M/KN ballistic missile (launched from Belgorod region);

7 Kh-22/Kh-32 cruise missiles (from Tu-22M3 aircraft in the Tula region);

4 Caliber cruise missiles (from the Black Sea);

27 Kh-101/Kh-55cm cruise missiles (from Tu-95MS strategic bombers in the Volgograd region);

4 Kh-59/Kh-69 guided aircraft missiles (from aircraft in the Belgorod region);

74 Shahed drones and simulator drones (launches from Bryansk, Orel, Millerovo and Primorsko-Akhtarsk).

Confirmed shot down:

23 Kh-101/Kh-55cm cruise missiles;

3 Caliber cruise missiles;

4 Kh-59/Kh-69 guided aircraft missiles;

47 Shahed strike UAVs and simulator drones. Another 27 targets did not reach the objects and were lost in location.

The enemy has been attacking energy infrastructure, including gas facilities in Kharkiv, Lviv, and Ivano-Frankivsk regions. Unfortunately, there have been damage to energy facilities.

The following were involved in repelling the attack: aviation; anti-aircraft missile units; electronic warfare (EW) equipment; mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Not all missiles that were not included in the statistics of those shot down reached their targets, Share

Zelenskyy reacted to Russia's massive attack on Ukraine

Another massive Russian strike. It's the middle of winter, and the target for the Russians remains the same: our energy sector. Among the targets are gas infrastructure and energy facilities that ensure normal life for people. More than 40 missiles were fired, at least 30 were destroyed. There were more than 70 strike drones overnight. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

The President noted that thanks to the work of the Air Defense Forces and other units, it was possible to maintain the functioning of Ukraine's energy system.

At the same time, Volodymyr Zelenskyy stressed the need to strengthen air defense and recalled the unfulfilled promises of partners given at NATO summits in Washington and in the Ramstein format. This includes, in particular, licenses for the production of air defense and anti-missile systems.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that Ukraine is grateful to its partners for their assistance, but noted that the current situation requires more decisive action.