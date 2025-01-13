Russia attacked Ukraine with over 100 drones. How many did the air defense shoot down

On the night of January 13, Russia launched a massive attack on Ukraine using 110 Shahed strike drones and simulator drones. Ukrainian air defenses destroyed 78 of them.

Air defense forces shoot down 78 drones during new Russian attack on Ukraine

According to the military, the drones were launched from the directions of the Russian cities of Millerovo, Orel, Bryansk, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

Aviation; anti-aircraft missile troops; electronic warfare (EW) units and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in repelling the attack.

As of 9:00 a.m., 78 drones were confirmed to have been shot down over Poltava, Kyiv, Cherkasy, Sumy, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, and other regions. Another 31 drone simulators lost their location without damage.

Due to falling debris from downed drones in Sumy, Kyiv, Zhytomyr, and Zaporizhia regions, the following were damaged:

enterprise buildings;

private and public institutions;

residential buildings and vehicles.

According to preliminary data, there are no victims or injured.

Zelenskyy announced the number of drones and missiles launched by Russia against Ukraine per week

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky noted that in a week, Russia carried out almost 700 airstrikes using aerial bombs and launched more than 600 strike drones over the territory of Ukraine.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy stressed the importance of implementing previously agreed agreements on strengthening Ukraine's air defense.

Ukraine is negotiating with partners, including the United States, to obtain licenses for the production of air defense systems and missiles. Zelensky expressed confidence that this is possible.