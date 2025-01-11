As noted by Deputy Head of the Ministry of Defense, Brigadier General Anatoly Klochko, Ukraine is currently negotiating with Italy regarding the purchase of air defense systems with funds received from profits from frozen Russian assets.
What is known about Ukraine's purchase of air defense systems in Italy with funds from frozen Russian assets?
Following the negotiations, which were led by Klochko on the Ukrainian side, the representative of the Ministry of Defense noted that the possibility of using the proceeds received by Ukraine from frozen Russian assets to purchase air defense systems was discussed with a delegation from the Defense Industry Agency of the Italian Ministry of Defense.
Representatives of the Ukrainian delegation had the opportunity to get acquainted with Italian-made defense products, and the representative of the Defense Industry Agency of the Italian Ministry of Defense, Marcello Mele, spoke about the mechanisms of potential cooperation.
What is known about Ukraine's receipt of the first funds from the EU from profits from frozen Russian assets?
The budget received the first 3 billion euros from the EU as part of the G7 aid program from the proceeds of frozen Russian assets.
The funds received will be used to finance priority expenditures from the state budget.
In total, within the framework of the G7 initiative, Ukraine should receive 50 billion euros, of which 20 billion should be provided by the European Union.
According to the Ministry of Finance, in total, Western countries have frozen 210 billion euros of Russian assets.
Depending on the level of interest rates, the income from these assets is currently estimated at 2.5-3 billion euros per year.
