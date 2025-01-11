Air defense forces neutralized all drones during new Russian attack

A new air attack on peaceful Ukrainian cities and villages turned out to be completely ineffective for the aggressor country, Russia, as none of the 74 drones reached their target.

Air Defense Forces Announce Results of Their Work

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine draws attention to the fact that a new air attack by the Russian invaders began at 8:00 PM on January 10.

The Russian Army launched 74 Shahed attack UAVs and simulator drones of various types from the directions of Millerovo, Orel, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russia.

Anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.

As of 09:00, it was confirmed that 47 Shahed attack UAVs and drones of other types were shot down in Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhia, Kirovohrad, Kherson and Mykolaiv regions.

As reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as a result of the fall of downed Russian drones in seven regions of Ukraine, farm buildings, institutions, private houses, and vehicles were damaged. Preliminary, without casualties, the consequences are being eliminated, and assistance is being provided to the victims.

In addition, it is noted that 27 enemy drones-simulators were lost in location (without negative consequences).

Photo: facebook.com/kpszsu

Drone attack on Russia on January 11 — what is known

The Russian Ministry of Defense claims that 85 Ukrainian drones were intercepted and destroyed by regular air defense systems last night:

thirty-one UAVs were destroyed over the Black Sea,

sixteen UAVs were shot down over the territories of the Voronezh region and the Krasnodar region,

fourteen — over the waters of the Sea of Azov,

four — over the territory of the Belgorod region,

Two UAVs were intercepted over the territory of the Tambov region and the Kursk region.

Interestingly, the Russian Ministry of Defense has not yet mentioned the missile attack in any way.