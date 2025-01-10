"Cardboard fool." Zakharova lashed out at the Lithuanian leader with accusations
"Cardboard fool." Zakharova lashed out at the Lithuanian leader with accusations

What is known about the conflict between Russia and Lithuania?
Source:  online.ua

The aggressor country Russia has provoked a new public conflict with Lithuania. The dispute erupted over the renaming of a museum in Kaliningrad. The Kremlin began to lie that the Lithuanians "have territorial claims."

Points of attention

  • The Lithuanian leader views Moscow's decision as an attempt to rewrite history.
  • Maria Zakharova is trying to publicly humiliate Gitanas Nauseda, calling him a "cardboard fool."
  • The Kremlin spokesman justifies Russia's actions by claiming that Lithuania has "territorial claims."

What is known about the conflict between Russia and Lithuania?

Lithuanian leader Gitanas Nauseda criticized Moscow's decision to rename a museum dedicated to the classic of Lithuanian literature Kristionas Donelaitis.

According to him, this is another unacceptable attempt to rewrite history, emphasizing that Karalyauchius will never become Kaliningrad.

Even though the ancient inhabitants of Lithuania Minor, which is now part of the so-called Kaliningrad Oblast, have long since left, the last signs of Lithuanian culture there must be preserved.

Gitanas Nauseda

Gitanas Nauseda

President of Lithuania

How did Russia react to Lithuania's position?

Scandalous Russian diplomat Maria Zakharova shamelessly called Gitanas Nauseda "another cardboard fool with wet historical fantasies."

I recommend that modern Lithuanian politicians learn history and worry about respecting human rights in their country, as well as pounce on the "national" economy, which is collapsing. There is something to do if they care so much about their identity, of which almost nothing is left after several decades of "independence," Putin's henchman cynically stated.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has already made a statement on this matter.

He once again reiterated that Lithuania is an unfriendly and hostile country for the Russian Federation:

Which, as it turns out, has territorial claims. This justifies our deep concerns and justifies all current and future security measures.

Dmitry Peskov

Dmitry Peskov

Kremlin spokesman

