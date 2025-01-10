The aggressor country Russia has provoked a new public conflict with Lithuania. The dispute erupted over the renaming of a museum in Kaliningrad. The Kremlin began to lie that the Lithuanians "have territorial claims."
Points of attention
- The Lithuanian leader views Moscow's decision as an attempt to rewrite history.
- Maria Zakharova is trying to publicly humiliate Gitanas Nauseda, calling him a "cardboard fool."
- The Kremlin spokesman justifies Russia's actions by claiming that Lithuania has "territorial claims."
What is known about the conflict between Russia and Lithuania?
Lithuanian leader Gitanas Nauseda criticized Moscow's decision to rename a museum dedicated to the classic of Lithuanian literature Kristionas Donelaitis.
According to him, this is another unacceptable attempt to rewrite history, emphasizing that Karalyauchius will never become Kaliningrad.
How did Russia react to Lithuania's position?
Scandalous Russian diplomat Maria Zakharova shamelessly called Gitanas Nauseda "another cardboard fool with wet historical fantasies."
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has already made a statement on this matter.
He once again reiterated that Lithuania is an unfriendly and hostile country for the Russian Federation:
