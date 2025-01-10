The aggressor country Russia has provoked a new public conflict with Lithuania. The dispute erupted over the renaming of a museum in Kaliningrad. The Kremlin began to lie that the Lithuanians "have territorial claims."

What is known about the conflict between Russia and Lithuania?

Lithuanian leader Gitanas Nauseda criticized Moscow's decision to rename a museum dedicated to the classic of Lithuanian literature Kristionas Donelaitis.

According to him, this is another unacceptable attempt to rewrite history, emphasizing that Karalyauchius will never become Kaliningrad.

Even though the ancient inhabitants of Lithuania Minor, which is now part of the so-called Kaliningrad Oblast, have long since left, the last signs of Lithuanian culture there must be preserved. Gitanas Nauseda President of Lithuania

What comes next? The burning of books?



How did Russia react to Lithuania's position?

Scandalous Russian diplomat Maria Zakharova shamelessly called Gitanas Nauseda "another cardboard fool with wet historical fantasies."

I recommend that modern Lithuanian politicians learn history and worry about respecting human rights in their country, as well as pounce on the "national" economy, which is collapsing. There is something to do if they care so much about their identity, of which almost nothing is left after several decades of "independence," Putin's henchman cynically stated. Share

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has already made a statement on this matter.

He once again reiterated that Lithuania is an unfriendly and hostile country for the Russian Federation: