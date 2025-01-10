Retired American Lieutenant Colonel John Nagle points out that any successes that Ukraine achieves on enemy territory will not give Donald Trump the right to call this war lost.

Ukraine continues its struggle for independence

According to John Nagle, Ukraine's center of gravity is support from the United States.

He also drew attention to the fact that the successes of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Russian territory can raise morale and become a turning point at the most critical moment of the war.

David Silby, professor of military studies at Cornell University, also expressed his opinion on this matter.

According to the latter, the actions of Ukrainian soldiers could be a blow to Putin's image as a "strong man who defends Russia."

David Silby also predicts that Ukraine's chances of success in the Kursk region are higher than on the well-fortified eastern front.

"The offensive [in eastern Ukraine] will be slow, most likely with limited success and heavy casualties, and it will weaken Ukrainian defenses in the area. Ukrainian units are already very exhausted in eastern Ukraine," he said.

According to Silby, in a sense, he views the new offensive by the Ukrainian Armed Forces as the first salvo in peace negotiations that will allow Ukraine to strengthen its position.

What is known about the situation on the front on January 9-10?

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, over the past 24 hours, there have been 161 clashes between Russian invaders and Ukrainian defenders.

The Russian army actively struck at the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and settlements, carried out 55 airstrikes, dropping 76 anti-aircraft missiles.

Moreover, the enemy carried out over 6,000 attacks, 200 of them from multiple rocket launchers, and used 2,408 kamikaze drones to strike.

The aggressor carried out airstrikes, in particular in the areas of the settlements of Oleksandrivka, Vovchanski Khutory, Sadovod, Hryhorivka, Khatne, Pishchane, Kurylivka, Borivska Andriivka, Zeleny Hai, Verkhnokamyanske, Mayske, Druzhba, Shcherbynivka, Serhiivka, Andriivka, Toretsk, Kostyantynivka, Temyrivka, Velyka Novosilka, Kherson.

It is also indicated that on January 9, missile troops and artillery of Ukrainian soldiers hit 6 areas of concentration of personnel and equipment, two air defense systems, a control point, as well as one UAV control point of the Russian army.