Putin wants to meet with Trump, but there's a caveat
Category
Politics
Publication date

Putin wants to meet with Trump, but there's a caveat

Putin is not against meeting with Trump
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has said he is ready to meet with new US President Donald Trump regarding ending Russia's war against Ukraine, but he says there are no specifics from the Republican yet.

Points of attention

  • According to Trump himself, preparations for the meeting are ongoing, but information about the date and details have not yet been disclosed.
  • The meeting could be an important step towards ending the war.
  • Trump has already held talks with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky.

Putin is not against meeting with Trump

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov made a statement on this matter.

Putin has repeatedly stated his openness to contacts with international leaders, including the US President, including Donald Trump...

Dmitry Peskov

Dmitry Peskov

Kremlin spokesman

According to the Russian dictator's spokesman, official Moscow sees Donald Trump declaring his willingness to solve problems through dialogue.

"We welcome this. As before, there are still no specifics," Dmitry Peskov complained.

The Kremlin spokesman also began to claim that no preconditions were needed for such a meeting, but political will and desire were needed.

The Russian authorities are counting on advancing the issue of organizing negotiations after the inauguration of the US president on January 20.

Trump announces meeting with Putin

The future head of the White House announced that preparations are currently underway for his meeting with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

As the Republican noted, it was Putin who first expressed a desire to meet.

Donald Trump has not yet named a specific date for the talks, but stressed that all points are already being discussed.

"He wants to meet, and we're preparing for it... President Putin wants to meet. He's even said it publicly, and we have to end this war," Trump added, referring to Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine.

What is important to understand is that the negotiations between Volodymyr Zelensky and Donald Trump took place on December 7, 2024.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine's accession to NATO. Trump made a new scandalous statement
Trump again blames Biden, not Putin, for starting the war
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump names new deadline for ending Russia's war against Ukraine
Trump overestimated his capabilities
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
France accuses Trump of intent to attack the European Union
France accuses Trump of intent to attack the European Union

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?