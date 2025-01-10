Putin wants to meet with Trump, but there's a caveat

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has said he is ready to meet with new US President Donald Trump regarding ending Russia's war against Ukraine, but he says there are no specifics from the Republican yet.
Putin is not against meeting with Trump
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov made a statement on this matter.
According to the Russian dictator's spokesman, official Moscow sees Donald Trump declaring his willingness to solve problems through dialogue.
The Kremlin spokesman also began to claim that no preconditions were needed for such a meeting, but political will and desire were needed.
The Russian authorities are counting on advancing the issue of organizing negotiations after the inauguration of the US president on January 20.
Trump announces meeting with Putin
The future head of the White House announced that preparations are currently underway for his meeting with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.
As the Republican noted, it was Putin who first expressed a desire to meet.
Donald Trump has not yet named a specific date for the talks, but stressed that all points are already being discussed.
What is important to understand is that the negotiations between Volodymyr Zelensky and Donald Trump took place on December 7, 2024.
