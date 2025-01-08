France accuses Trump of intent to attack the European Union
France accuses Trump of intent to attack the European Union

France accuses Trump of intent to attack the European Union
Source:  Reuters

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot has responded to the scandalous statements of future US President Donald Trump regarding Greenland. The Foreign Minister stressed that the EU will not allow other countries to attack its borders.

Points of attention

  • France is outraged by Trump's encroachment on Greenland.
  • Jean-Noel Barrot warned that the EU will not tolerate any attacks on its sovereignty.
  • Canadian leader Justin Trudeau also responded to Trump's scandalous statements about his country.

France put Trump in his place

As the French diplomat noted, such attacks are unacceptable from any country.

Of course, it is not an option that the European Union will allow other countries in the world to attack its sovereign borders, whoever they may be.

Jean-Noel Barrot

Jean-Noel Barrot

French Foreign Minister

The head of French diplomacy reminded Donald Trump that Europe is a "strong continent" that will not allow itself to be treated like this.

What is important to understand is that back in December 2024, the future US president wrote on his page on the social network Truth Social that ownership and control of Greenland is "crucial" for the United States.

Moreover, on January 7, the Republican leader did not want to abandon the idea of using military force to take control of Greenland or the Panama Canal, which he had been talking about in recent weeks.

Greenland is not a member of the EU, but is linked to the European Union through a special association agreement for overseas countries and territories.

Trudeau also responded to Trump's scandalous statements

Canadian leader Justin Trudeau has publicly denied the possibility that his country could become part of the United States.

This was the politician's reaction to Donald Trump's repeated "jokes".

There is no way Canada will become part of the United States. The workers and communities of both our countries benefit from being each other's greatest trading and security partners.

Justin Trudeau

Justin Trudeau

Prime Minister of Canada

Photo: screenshot

By the way, on January 8, Donald Trump unexpectedly published maps showing Canada as part of the United States.

