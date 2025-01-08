Trudeau harshly puts Trump in his place after attacks on Canada

Canadian leader Justin Trudeau has categorically denied statements by future US President Donald Trump that Canada could join the United States.
Trudeau responded to Trump's scandalous statements
According to the Canadian leader, Donald Trump has no chance of realizing his intentions, which he has repeatedly stated, supposedly in jest.
What is important to understand is that Donald Trump recently threatened to impose 25 percent tariffs on Canadian goods and accused Ottawa of failing to resolve trade and immigration issues.
After these high-profile statements, negotiations between Trudeau and Trump began, during which the Republican many times, seemingly jokingly, called Canada "the 51-1st state of the United States."
Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said that Trump's statements demonstrate "a complete lack of understanding of what makes Canada a strong country."
Trump continues to mock Canada
On January 8, future White House President Donald Trump once again called for "incorporating" Canada into the United States as the 51st state.
Moreover, unexpectedly for everyone, he published maps showing Canada as part of the USA.
On Tuesday evening, Trump published several posts on his social platform Truth Social — one with a map of the US and Canada marked in the same color, with the inscription "United States", and another with an image of the US and Canada covered with an American flag.
Interestingly, Trump's ally in Europe, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, has also been noted for incidents involving the demonstration of maps of his country's changed borders with territorial claims to its neighbors.
Two years ago, he even came to a friendly football match between the Hungarian and Greek national teams in Budapest wearing a scarf depicting a map of "Greater Hungary."
