Trudeau harshly puts Trump in his place after attacks on Canada

Canadian leader Justin Trudeau has categorically denied statements by future US President Donald Trump that Canada could join the United States.

Trudeau responded to Trump's scandalous statements

According to the Canadian leader, Donald Trump has no chance of realizing his intentions, which he has repeatedly stated, supposedly in jest.

There is no way Canada will become part of the United States. The workers and communities of both our countries benefit from being each other's greatest trading and security partners. Justin Trudeau Prime Minister of Canada

Photo: screenshot

What is important to understand is that Donald Trump recently threatened to impose 25 percent tariffs on Canadian goods and accused Ottawa of failing to resolve trade and immigration issues.

After these high-profile statements, negotiations between Trudeau and Trump began, during which the Republican many times, seemingly jokingly, called Canada "the 51-1st state of the United States."

Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said that Trump's statements demonstrate "a complete lack of understanding of what makes Canada a strong country."

Trump continues to mock Canada

On January 8, future White House President Donald Trump once again called for "incorporating" Canada into the United States as the 51st state.

Moreover, unexpectedly for everyone, he published maps showing Canada as part of the USA.

pic.twitter.com/5E6vdfnxfY — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) January 8, 2025

On Tuesday evening, Trump published several posts on his social platform Truth Social — one with a map of the US and Canada marked in the same color, with the inscription "United States", and another with an image of the US and Canada covered with an American flag.

pic.twitter.com/EpY6Oo3j3K — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) January 8, 2025

Interestingly, Trump's ally in Europe, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, has also been noted for incidents involving the demonstration of maps of his country's changed borders with territorial claims to its neighbors.