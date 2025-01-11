Dozens of drones and missiles attacked occupied Crimea and Russia
Source:  online.ua

As reported by opposition Russian Telegram channels, on the night of January 11, strike drones and missiles attacked occupied Crimea, as well as the Krasnodar Territory of Russia.

Points of attention

  • Local residents talk about the airstrike on Novorossiysk and other cities.
  • The Russian Defense Ministry announced the interception and alleged destruction of 85 Ukrainian drones.
  • The attack occurred in the area of a key enemy trading port on the Black Sea and the TurkStream gas pipeline.

New “cotton” in Russia on January 11 — what is known

According to local residents, an air attack is underway on Novorossiysk (Krasnodar Territory, Russian Federation — ed.).

Civilians also noticed attack drones and missiles over Sevastopol, Kerch, Taman, and the port of Kavkaz (in the Kerch Strait — ed.).

According to the latest data, combat operations are underway over the Black Sea.

At the same time, residents of the Voronezh, Kursk, Saratov, and Lipetsk regions have reported drones. The authorities of Anapa (the center of the Anapa urban district of the Krasnodar Territory of Russia — ed.) have also reported the alleged operation of air defense systems.

Journalists draw attention to the fact that Anapa and Novorossiysk are located 40 kilometers from each other.

What is important to understand is that Novorossiysk is a key enemy trading port on the Black Sea, and in addition, a large part of the Russian Black Sea Fleet has been relocated there.

It is also known that the Turkish Stream gas pipeline enters the sea in the Anapa area.

How does the Russian Ministry of Defense comment on the new attack?

The enemy defense ministry claims that 85 Ukrainian drones were intercepted and destroyed by regular air defense systems last night:

  • thirty-one UAVs were destroyed over the Black Sea,

  • sixteen UAVs were shot down over the territories of the Voronezh region and the Krasnodar region,

  • fourteen — over the waters of the Sea of Azov,

  • four — over the territory of the Belgorod region,

  • Two UAVs were intercepted over the territory of the Tambov region and the Kursk region.

Interestingly, the Russian Ministry of Defense has not yet mentioned the missile attack in any way.

