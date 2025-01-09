The Russian Federation forcibly conscripted about 300 people into military service in Ukraine's TOT

From October 1 to December 31, 2024, the Russian occupation authorities conducted a forced conscription for military service among residents of the temporarily occupied territories of Kherson and Zaporizhia regions.

Russia forces residents of occupied territories to serve in the army

According to the GUR, during this period, about 300 people were forcibly called up for military service. The enemy is forcing Ukrainians under the age of 60 to register for the so-called "military registration."

If they refuse, Russians are threatened with dismissal from their jobs and further restrictions on employment.

In addition to conscription, the occupation administration is trying to attract local residents to contract service in the armed forces of the Russian Federation. For example, in the Luhansk region, they promise to pay 2.5 million rubles for signing a contract.

Ukrainian intelligence emphasizes that such actions are a gross violation of international humanitarian law, which prohibits the mobilization of residents of occupied territories into the army of the occupying country. Forced mobilization also violates basic human rights.

What is known about the new mobilization schemes of Russians

According to British intelligence, the debt relief will be part of an expanded program called "Loan Repayment Vacation for Russian Military Personnel." The benefits will apply to loans of up to 10 million rubles (about $94,400) and may also apply to the wives of contract soldiers.

According to Mediazona, since October 2022, Russians have submitted 411,000 applications for repayment of mortgages and personal loans.

Intelligence notes that these financial incentives are aimed at attracting new contractors to compensate for the losses of the Russian army.

According to British intelligence estimates, the number of dead and wounded among the Russian military has now reached 760,000, and the average level of casualties in November 2024 was 1,523 people per day.

These measures are also designed to avoid a new wave of mobilization, which, according to the Russian authorities, reduces public support for the war and provokes mass emigration.