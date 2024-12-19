Russian forces have suffered significant losses among mobilized soldiers during the war against Ukraine. According to Ukrainian intelligence, the number of mobilized dead exceeds 98,641 as of October 31, 2024.

What are the biggest losses among the Russian military groups?

According to Ukrainian intelligence, the greatest losses among the mobilized were suffered by:

" Center" — 21,710 people;

"West" — 20,155 people;

"Vostok" — 16,770 people;

"South" — 16,465 people;

"Dnepr" — 10,449 people;

Groups in Zaporizhia region — 10,120 people;

"Sever" — 2972 people.

Ukrainian intelligence emphasizes that these statistics take into account only mobilized soldiers and do not include losses among contract soldiers, conscripts, mercenaries, as well as other regular formations of the aggressor's army.

These data indicate significant Russian casualties in various troop groups, particularly those operating in eastern and southern Ukraine.

British intelligence explained record losses in the Russian army

According to British intelligence, November 2024 became the most expensive month of the war for Russia.

According to the report of the General Staff of Ukraine, the losses amounted to 45,680 people. For comparison, in October this figure was 41,980. Thus, November became the fifth consecutive month of increasing losses among the Russian military.

This high level of casualties is likely a result of increased Russian offensive operations. Russia is attempting to put pressure on Ukrainian positions by carrying out attacks in several directions, including near Kursk, Kupyansk, Toretsk, Pokrovsk and Velikaya Novoselka, the UK Ministry of Defence said. Share

Analysts predict that Russia's average daily casualties could remain at over 1,000 in December 2024, despite winter weather conditions, due to continued intensive infantry operations.

According to the General Staff of Ukraine, the average daily casualty rate in November was 1,523, the third consecutive month with record highs.