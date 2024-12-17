How many tanks did Russia lose in the war against Ukraine — British intelligence data

British intelligence officers decided to analyze the large-scale losses of the Russian army in military equipment since the start of the large-scale war against Ukraine in 2022.

How British intelligence estimates the losses of the Russian army

The UK Ministry of Defense draws attention to the fact that losses of Russian military equipment in Ukraine continue to increase very rapidly.

According to the department, since February 2022, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have managed to destroy more than 3.6 thousand main battle tanks and almost 8 thousand enemy armored vehicles.

Photo: x.com/DefenceHQ

Against this background, the Russian occupiers were forced to bring to the front outdated and poorly maintained Soviet-era equipment from strategic warehouses.

The Russians are taking armored vehicles out of storage, modernizing them where possible, and sending them to the front. Share

According to British intelligence, the images also indicate a significant reduction in the number of armored vehicles at tank bases in Arsenyev, Buya, and Ulan-Ude since 2022.

Photo: x.com/DefenceHQ

Losses of the Russian army as of December 17, 2024

As the General Staff notes, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,600 Russian invaders in a day, and the following equipment was destroyed:

tanks — 9567 (+4) units;

armored combat vehicles — 19,751 (+15) units;

artillery systems — 21,159 (+8) units;

MLRS — 1256 units;

air defense systems — 1025 units;

aircraft — 369 units;

helicopters — 329 units;

Operational-tactical level UAVs — 20,406 (+34) units;

cruise missiles — 2,943 units;

ships/boats — 28 units;

submarines — 1 unit;

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 31,550 (+70) units;

special equipment — 3650 units.