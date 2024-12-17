How many tanks did Russia lose in the war against Ukraine — British intelligence data

British intelligence officers decided to analyze the large-scale losses of the Russian army in military equipment since the start of the large-scale war against Ukraine in 2022.
Points of attention
- According to British intelligence, Ukrainian forces destroyed more than 3,600 main battle tanks of the Russian army.
- In addition, the Russian invaders lost 8,000 armored vehicles.
- The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine claims that as of December 2024, Ukrainian forces have destroyed over 9,500 enemy tanks.
How British intelligence estimates the losses of the Russian army
The UK Ministry of Defense draws attention to the fact that losses of Russian military equipment in Ukraine continue to increase very rapidly.
According to the department, since February 2022, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have managed to destroy more than 3.6 thousand main battle tanks and almost 8 thousand enemy armored vehicles.
Against this background, the Russian occupiers were forced to bring to the front outdated and poorly maintained Soviet-era equipment from strategic warehouses.
According to British intelligence, the images also indicate a significant reduction in the number of armored vehicles at tank bases in Arsenyev, Buya, and Ulan-Ude since 2022.
Losses of the Russian army as of December 17, 2024
As the General Staff notes, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,600 Russian invaders in a day, and the following equipment was destroyed:
tanks — 9567 (+4) units;
armored combat vehicles — 19,751 (+15) units;
artillery systems — 21,159 (+8) units;
MLRS — 1256 units;
air defense systems — 1025 units;
aircraft — 369 units;
helicopters — 329 units;
Operational-tactical level UAVs — 20,406 (+34) units;
cruise missiles — 2,943 units;
ships/boats — 28 units;
submarines — 1 unit;
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 31,550 (+70) units;
special equipment — 3650 units.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-