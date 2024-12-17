Zelensky announced the number of air defense systems for complete protection against Russian attacks

Russia continues to launch massive missile strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure. In this regard, the country needs a guarantee of effective protection against aerial terror.

How many air defense systems does Ukraine need to fully protect the energy system from Russian attacks?

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, during his address to the participants of the Joint Expeditionary Force summit, emphasized the importance of implementing the agreements on the supply of air defense systems reached during the NATO summit in Washington.

As compensation for the inability to invite Ukraine to the Alliance at that stage, we were promised a significant number of air defense systems. I appeal to you to help ensure that these promises are fulfilled. Frankly, our partners know that we need 12-15 additional systems to provide full protection against Russian missile attacks. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelenskyy also appealed to the United States and European countries to show political will.

He emphasized that this task is quite achievable for Ukraine's partners.

Russia carried out the 12th massive strike on Ukraine's energy sector in a year

According to Ukraine's permanent representative to the UN, Serhiy Kyslytsia, the 12th massive attack on the country's energy system this year took place on December 13. Russia used both cruise and ballistic missiles for these attacks.

This is the number of missiles aimed exclusively at energy facilities, the representative of Ukraine emphasized. Share

Serhiy Kyslytsia also reported that Russian troops continue to use ammunition with toxic chemicals. Since February 2023, 4.95 thousand such cases have been recorded, which led to the injuries of more than two thousand Ukrainian soldiers.