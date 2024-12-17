Zelensky announced the number of air defense systems for complete protection against Russian attacks

Russia continues to launch massive missile strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure. In this regard, the country needs a guarantee of effective protection against aerial terror.
Points of attention
- The President of Ukraine announced the need for 12–15 additional air defense systems for full protection against massive Russian missile attacks.
- In the course of massive attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, Russia is using cruise and ballistic missiles, as well as aerial bombs with toxic chemicals.
- The Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the UN reported on the 12th massive attack by the Russian Federation on energy facilities on Ukrainian territory this year.
- President Zelenskyy called on the United States and European countries to demonstrate political will and join in providing Ukraine with air defense systems.
- Ukrainian military personnel are constantly suffering from missile attacks and incidents of toxic chemical use by Russian forces.
How many air defense systems does Ukraine need to fully protect the energy system from Russian attacks?
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, during his address to the participants of the Joint Expeditionary Force summit, emphasized the importance of implementing the agreements on the supply of air defense systems reached during the NATO summit in Washington.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy also appealed to the United States and European countries to show political will.
He emphasized that this task is quite achievable for Ukraine's partners.
Russia carried out the 12th massive strike on Ukraine's energy sector in a year
According to Ukraine's permanent representative to the UN, Serhiy Kyslytsia, the 12th massive attack on the country's energy system this year took place on December 13. Russia used both cruise and ballistic missiles for these attacks.
Serhiy Kyslytsia also reported that Russian troops continue to use ammunition with toxic chemicals. Since February 2023, 4.95 thousand such cases have been recorded, which led to the injuries of more than two thousand Ukrainian soldiers.
