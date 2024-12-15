Russia attacked Ukraine with over 600 cruise missiles and about 100 missiles in the last week

Over the past week, the Russian Federation has used nearly 630 guided bombs and about 550 strike drones in Ukraine. The Russian army has also launched more than 100 missiles.

This week alone, Russia has used nearly 630 guided bombs, nearly 550 strike drones, and over 100 missiles of various types against Ukraine. I am grateful to the soldiers defending Ukraine, to our partners who understand our need to strengthen our air defense to save the lives of our people. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

"Now the world must be united and stronger than ever. Only by force can we together force Russia and its allies to abandon terror and achieve a just peace," Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged.

Air defense forces shot down 56 "shaheeds" during the Russian attack on Ukraine

According to the military, the Russians launched strike drones from four regions in Russia — Kursk, Orel, Bryansk, and Millerovo. Also at night, the enemy attacked Ukraine with an S-300 anti-aircraft guided missile.

As of 8:30 a.m., 56 Shaheds and other types of drones were destroyed. Air defense was operating in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kyiv, Poltava, Cherkasy, Khmelnytskyi, Mykolaiv, Kharkiv, Donetsk, and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

Due to active countermeasures, another 49 drones did not reach their targets (lost their location), and three more returned to Russia.