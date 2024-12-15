Russia attacked Ukraine with over 600 cruise missiles and about 100 missiles in the last week
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Over the past week, the Russian Federation has used nearly 630 guided bombs and about 550 strike drones in Ukraine. The Russian army has also launched more than 100 missiles.

Points of attention

  • The Russian Federation has attacked Ukraine over the past week with over 600 guided bombs and about 100 missiles.
  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for unity and strength in the fight against Russian aggression to achieve a just peace.
  • Ukraine's air defense forces have shot down 56 attack drones and missiles of the invaders in various regions of the country.
  • Air defense was concentrated in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kyiv, Poltava, Cherkasy, Khmelnytskyi and other regions for effective protection against attacks.
  • Russian drones caused material damage to facilities and buildings in various regions of Ukraine, but thanks to the active work of air defense, many attacks were successfully repelled.

Zelenskyy announced the number of drones and missiles launched by Russia against Ukraine per week

This week alone, Russia has used nearly 630 guided bombs, nearly 550 strike drones, and over 100 missiles of various types against Ukraine. I am grateful to the soldiers defending Ukraine, to our partners who understand our need to strengthen our air defense to save the lives of our people.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

"Now the world must be united and stronger than ever. Only by force can we together force Russia and its allies to abandon terror and achieve a just peace," Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged.

Air defense forces shot down 56 "shaheeds" during the Russian attack on Ukraine

According to the military, the Russians launched strike drones from four regions in Russia — Kursk, Orel, Bryansk, and Millerovo. Also at night, the enemy attacked Ukraine with an S-300 anti-aircraft guided missile.

As of 8:30 a.m., 56 Shaheds and other types of drones were destroyed. Air defense was operating in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kyiv, Poltava, Cherkasy, Khmelnytskyi, Mykolaiv, Kharkiv, Donetsk, and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

Due to active countermeasures, another 49 drones did not reach their targets (lost their location), and three more returned to Russia.

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the fall of downed drones damaged infrastructure, apartment buildings and private houses, cars, and property of citizens in several regions of Ukraine.

Додати до обраного
