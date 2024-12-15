Russia attacked Ukraine with over 600 cruise missiles and about 100 missiles in the last week

Over the past week, the Russian Federation has used nearly 630 guided bombs and about 550 strike drones in Ukraine. The Russian army has also launched more than 100 missiles.
Zelenskyy announced the number of drones and missiles launched by Russia against Ukraine per week
Air defense forces shot down 56 "shaheeds" during the Russian attack on Ukraine
According to the military, the Russians launched strike drones from four regions in Russia — Kursk, Orel, Bryansk, and Millerovo. Also at night, the enemy attacked Ukraine with an S-300 anti-aircraft guided missile.
As of 8:30 a.m., 56 Shaheds and other types of drones were destroyed. Air defense was operating in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kyiv, Poltava, Cherkasy, Khmelnytskyi, Mykolaiv, Kharkiv, Donetsk, and Dnipropetrovsk regions.
Due to active countermeasures, another 49 drones did not reach their targets (lost their location), and three more returned to Russia.
