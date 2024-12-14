Russia attacked Ukraine with 132 attack drones

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine successfully repelled a new large-scale attack by Russian UAVs on peaceful Ukrainian cities and forces, which took place on December 14.

Russia's attack on Ukraine on December 14 — what is known

According to the press service of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, at night, Russian invaders carried out another air attack on Ukraine with “Shahed” type strike UAVs and drones of other types from the Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Orel, Bryansk, Millerovo regions of the Russian Federation.

In total, the enemy used 132 UAVs for the strike.

Anti-aircraft missile troops, aviation, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.

As of 09:00, it was confirmed that 58 Shahed attack UAVs and other types of drones had been shot down.

In addition, it is noted that the air battle continued in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kyiv, Poltava, Cherkasy, Vinnytsia, Odessa, Mykolaiv, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk and Kirovohrad regions.

What is important to understand is that, thanks to the successful countermeasures of Ukrainian defenders, 72 enemy drones did not reach their targets (lost their location), and two returned to Russia.

Photo: facebook.com/kpszsu

Details of the drone attack on Kyiv

The Kyiv Air Defense Forces officially confirm that air defenses destroyed about a dozen Russian strike drones that threatened the capital.

Another anxious night for Kyiv. Russian troops have once again launched their strike drones into the peaceful capital of Ukraine. The air alert in the capital was declared twice and lasted a total of three and a half hours, — said the head of the KMVA Serhiy Popko. Share

According to him, strike UAVs attacked the capital in waves and from different directions.

Ukrainian defenders recorded and neutralized in various ways about a dozen enemy UAVs that potentially threatened Kyiv.

The statement also confirmed information about the fall of debris in the Darnytsia district of the capital.