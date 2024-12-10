When will the peace negotiations on the end of the war begin — Tusk's forecast

According to Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, peace talks on ending Russia's war against Ukraine may begin this winter.
Points of attention
- Donald Tusk emphasizes the need for a complete awakening of Europe and hints at upcoming negotiations between Ukraine, its allies, and Russia.
- Poland's presidency of the EU Council starting in 2025 aims to bring security and protect Polish interests in the decision-making process.
- The visit of French leader Emmanuel Macron to Poland signals discussions with US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to potentially influence peace negotiations.
Tusk hints at the beginning of negotiations between Ukraine, its allies and the Russian Federation
The politician officially confirmed that his country will take an active part in any negotiations, when it starts the rotating presidency of the European Union on January 1.
According to Donald Tusk, the French leader Emmanuel Macron will visit Poland on December 12 to summarize the results of the negotiations with the newly elected US President Donald Trump and the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.
There is a chance for Russia's war against Ukraine to end
Donald Tusk recently announced that his country's six-month presidency of the EU Council, which will begin on January 1, 2025, will be special because it "falls at a special time."
According to the Polish politician, some of them are already slowly maturing for this.
Moreover, Donald Tuska hinted that the near future will also be the moment when "we will have to say loudly to Europe" that "it is time for a complete awakening."
