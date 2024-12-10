When will the peace negotiations on the end of the war begin — Tusk's forecast

According to Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, peace talks on ending Russia's war against Ukraine may begin this winter.

The politician officially confirmed that his country will take an active part in any negotiations, when it starts the rotating presidency of the European Union on January 1.

I will be holding a series of talks dealing primarily with the situation on our eastern border... As you can imagine, our delegation will be co-responsible for, among other things, what the political calendar will look like, perhaps what the situation will be during the negotiations, which may, although it still under question, to start in the winter of this year. Donald Tusk Prime Minister of Poland

According to Donald Tusk, the French leader Emmanuel Macron will visit Poland on December 12 to summarize the results of the negotiations with the newly elected US President Donald Trump and the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.

I really want Poland to be a country that will not only be present, but also set the tone in making decisions that will bring us security and protect Polish interests, — stressed the Prime Minister of Poland.

There is a chance for Russia's war against Ukraine to end

Donald Tusk recently announced that his country's six-month presidency of the EU Council, which will begin on January 1, 2025, will be special because it "falls at a special time."

We are waiting for possibly significant events regarding war and peace to the east of our border (that is, in Ukraine — ed.). What awaits us — and this is the task of the Polish presidency — is a deep adjustment of some European priorities.

According to the Polish politician, some of them are already slowly maturing for this.