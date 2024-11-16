Poland announced the "most important" negotiations regarding Russia's war against Ukraine

Soon, the "most important" negotiations regarding Russia's war against Ukraine should take place in Poland. This statement was made by the head of Polish diplomacy, Radosław Sikorski.

What is known about the new negotiations regarding Ukraine

According to the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Poland, a meeting will be held on November 19 in the "Weimar triangle plus" format.

Radoslav Sikorsky emphasized that he is counting on the arrival of representatives of other European countries, in addition to the countries of the so-called Weimar triangle — Germany, Poland and France.

It is also indicated that the head of Ukrainian diplomacy, Andrii Sybiga, as well as Kaya Kallas, who is to become the new high representative of the European Union for foreign policy and security policy, have been invited to the talks.

As you can see, the most important negotiations regarding this crisis will take place in Warsaw (Russian Federation's war against Ukraine — ed.). Radoslav Sikorskyi Head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Poland

Discussion in the Council of the EU

On November 12, Radoslav Sikorsky also officially confirmed that during the next Council of the European Union on Foreign Affairs, a discussion will be held that will determine the future of the European Union as a strategic player.

In his opinion, "history is happening right now in Ukraine, in our part of the world."

What we do or do not do at this Foreign Affairs Council can determine the future credibility of the EU and the future of the EU as a strategic player. Radoslav Sikorskyi Head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Poland

According to the Polish diplomat, Europe must take responsibility for its citizens, neighbors and future generations.