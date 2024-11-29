On November 29, the head of state Volodymyr Zelenskyy held telephone talks with the Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany, Olaf Scholz. It is important to understand that this happened after the scandalous conversation between the German leader and the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

Negotiations between Zelenskyi and Sholtz — what is known

According to the Ukrainian leader, he expressed gratitude to his counterpart for the leadership of official Berlin in supporting Ukraine, primarily with the aim of strengthening air defense with the help of Patriot and IRIS-T air defense systems.

In addition, future joint decisions that will provide even more opportunities to strengthen the Defense Forces of Ukraine on the battlefield were at the center of the parties' negotiations.

Increasing pressure on Russia and strengthening Ukraine's position on all fronts are critical for forcing the aggressor to real peace. Volodymyr Zelenskyi President of Ukraine

In addition, it is emphasized that Olaf Scholz shared with Volodymyr Zelensky the details of his scandalous negotiations with the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

Against this background, the head of state reminded his counterpart that only the combined force of arms and diplomacy can force whoever is responsible for this war to stop it.

True peace can only be achieved by force, Volodymyr Zelensky is convinced. Share

Why did Scholz call Putin?

What is important to understand is that the Chancellor of Germany does not stop defending his scandalous conversation with the illegitimate head of the Kremlin and considers this call the right decision.

He also recalled that he had many phone conversations with the Russian dictator until the end of 2022.

And these were never pleasant conversations. This time there was no pleasant conversation either. But it is necessary to speak, even in order to hear it. Olaf Scholz Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany

According to the German leader, there are people in his country who believe that "a simple phone call will bring peace the next day."