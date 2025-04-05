Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih. The General Staff of the AFU exposed the lies of the Russians

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine called the statements of the Russian Ministry of Defense false, that the alleged strike on Kryvyi Rih was a hit on "the place where the commanders of the Ukrainian Armed Forces units were meeting with Western instructors." In fact, the aggressor country once again attacked the civilian population.

The General Staff responded to Russia's new lie

According to the Ukrainian military, on April 4, Russian invaders struck Kryvyi Rih with an Iskander-M ballistic missile with a cluster warhead.

What is important to understand is that it is designed to affect a larger area and a larger number of people.

Now the military department of the aggressor country is trying to cover up its cynical crime with a “highly accurate” lie about hitting “the location of a meeting of the commanders of the Ukrainian Armed Forces with Western instructors.” We declare that Russia is again spreading false information, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces emphasizes. Share

This time, a residential area and a playground were hit by a Russian missile.

According to the latest data, 19 people died, 9 of them children.

The terrorist attacks injured 68 people, ranging from a three-month-old baby to the elderly. 40 people are currently hospitalized.