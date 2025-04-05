Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih. The General Staff of the AFU exposed the lies of the Russians

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine called the statements of the Russian Ministry of Defense false, that the alleged strike on Kryvyi Rih was a hit on "the place where the commanders of the Ukrainian Armed Forces units were meeting with Western instructors." In fact, the aggressor country once again attacked the civilian population.
Points of attention
- The General Staff emphasizes that Russia's attempt to cover up the attack as a targeted military meeting is another instance of spreading false information.
- The heinous attack on civilian population is considered a war crime and evidence will be presented to international criminal justice for accountability.
The General Staff responded to Russia's new lie
According to the Ukrainian military, on April 4, Russian invaders struck Kryvyi Rih with an Iskander-M ballistic missile with a cluster warhead.
What is important to understand is that it is designed to affect a larger area and a larger number of people.
This time, a residential area and a playground were hit by a Russian missile.
According to the latest data, 19 people died, 9 of them children.
The terrorist attacks injured 68 people, ranging from a three-month-old baby to the elderly. 40 people are currently hospitalized.
