On the persuasion of British intelligence officers, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin ordered the launch of an experimental Oreshnik missile over Ukraine in order to send a strategic message to the West.
Points of attention
- Development of the Oreshnik missile began before Russia withdrew from the Treaty on the Elimination of Medium- and Short-Range Missiles.
- Experts suggest that Oreshnik may be a variant of the RS-26 Rubezh ballistic missile.
- Volodymyr Zelensky believes that Putin is trying to hinder Donald Trump's plans.
What was Putin up to?
The Ministry of Defense of Great Britain draws attention to the fact that 5 years ago, the aggressor country of the Russian Federation officially announced its withdrawal from the Treaty on the Elimination of Medium- and Short-Range Missiles, which prohibited the development and production of these missiles.
Against this background, it is important to understand that the creation of Oreshnik almost certainly took place before this decision.
Foreign intelligence also suggests that the system is highly likely to be a variant of the RS-26 Rubezh ballistic missile, which was first tested in 2011.
According to preliminary data, the aggressor country of the Russian Federation has at its disposal only a few Oreshnik missiles, which are yet to be put into mass production.
According to intelligence officials, this missile is likely to be much more expensive than other missiles that Russia is currently using against Ukraine.
How Zelensky commented on Putin's decision
Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky is convinced that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is trying to aggravate the situation at the front and beyond.
The main goal of the illegitimate head of the Kremlin is to do everything possible to prevent the new US President Donald Trump from ending Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine.
According to Zelenskyi, as of today, Putin does not need an end to the war, and the head of the Kremlin "wants to prevent others from ending this war."
The Ukrainian leader drew attention to the fact that the Russian dictator is the only culprit of this war and the only one who believes in the war.
