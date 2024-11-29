On the persuasion of British intelligence officers, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin ordered the launch of an experimental Oreshnik missile over Ukraine in order to send a strategic message to the West.

What was Putin up to?

The Ministry of Defense of Great Britain draws attention to the fact that 5 years ago, the aggressor country of the Russian Federation officially announced its withdrawal from the Treaty on the Elimination of Medium- and Short-Range Missiles, which prohibited the development and production of these missiles.

Against this background, it is important to understand that the creation of Oreshnik almost certainly took place before this decision.

Foreign intelligence also suggests that the system is highly likely to be a variant of the RS-26 Rubezh ballistic missile, which was first tested in 2011.

The use of this experimental system against Ukraine was almost certainly intended to send a strategic message after Ukraine launched Western missiles into Russia, the British Ministry of Defense emphasizes. Share

According to preliminary data, the aggressor country of the Russian Federation has at its disposal only a few Oreshnik missiles, which are yet to be put into mass production.

According to intelligence officials, this missile is likely to be much more expensive than other missiles that Russia is currently using against Ukraine.

Photo: x.com/DefenceHQ

How Zelensky commented on Putin's decision

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky is convinced that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is trying to aggravate the situation at the front and beyond.

The main goal of the illegitimate head of the Kremlin is to do everything possible to prevent the new US President Donald Trump from ending Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine.

According to Zelenskyi, as of today, Putin does not need an end to the war, and the head of the Kremlin "wants to prevent others from ending this war."

Putin is "wielding his Oreshnik" in order to thwart Trump's efforts, which will definitely happen after the inauguration... Putin wants to escalate the situation now so that President Trump cannot succeed — so that he cannot end the war. Volodymyr Zelenskyi President of Ukraine

The Ukrainian leader drew attention to the fact that the Russian dictator is the only culprit of this war and the only one who believes in the war.