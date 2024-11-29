Budanov reacted for the first time to rumors about his own dismissal

The head of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, said that rumors about his possible release are "another ploy" by Russia with the aim of destabilizing the situation in our country.

Budanov denied the loud rumors spread by the Russian Federation

The comment of the head of Ukrainian intelligence was made after the publication NV reported that the Office of the President of Ukraine, they say, intends to release Kyryll Budanov.

In addition, it was emphasized that this personnel decision was "lobbied" by the head of the OPU Andriy Yermak.

Journalists asked the head of the GUR about his relationship with the President's Office. Budanov emphasized that it is about the "usual working format".

He also assured that he has a normal working relationship with Volodymyr Zelenskyi.

Responding to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's recent threats to use new missiles against Ukrainians, the GUR chief said it was an attempt to thwart any attempt to end the war.

Kyrylo Budanov drew attention to the fact that practically all types of available weapons were used against Ukraine, from submarines to strategic aviation.

But I repeat once again: the Russians did not demonstrate anything fundamentally new. Kyrylo Budanov Head of GUR MOU

Budanov revealed Putin's initial plan for Ukraine

According to the head of Ukrainian intelligence, Lieutenant General Kyryl Budanov, Russia was preparing for a new genocide of the Ukrainian people long before the full-scale invasion that took place on February 24, 2022.

The Russian occupiers planned to shoot and kill teachers of the Ukrainian language, literature, history, ATO veterans, journalists, scientists, writers, priests of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine and other denominations who supported Ukraine, public and political figures, heads of state and self-government bodies.

In addition, it is emphasized that the maniacal instructions and guidelines were implemented simultaneously in different regions of Ukraine, where the Russian army was occupying.