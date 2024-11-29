This will be in Putin's hands. The ex-president of Poland issued a warning to Ukraine

Former Polish leader Oleksandr Kwasniewski urged the Ukrainian people not to agree to the proposal to freeze the war without guarantees of permanent peace.
Points of attention
- Freezing the war without guarantees of permanent peace will only be in the hands of Putin.
- This would give him time to regroup the army and increase military production.
- This scenario is a tragedy for Ukraine, since no one is going to return the lost territories to it.
What is wrong with the war freeze scenario
According to the Polish politician, he considers the freezing of the war without a just peace to be the worst possible option.
According to the former Polish leader, in the event of a possible freezing of the war, dictator Putin will have time to regroup the army, as well as increase military production.
He also warned that it will be a tragedy for Ukraine, because no one is going to return the lost territories to it
In addition, Kyiv will not be able to plan its future, because everything can start over at any moment.
Freezing the war will create new problems for Ukraine
According to Oleksandr Kwasniewski, this exact thing will not contribute to Kyiv's progress on the way to joining the EU.
Against this background, the politician urged not to forget what exactly the illegitimate head of the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin, is trying to achieve.
