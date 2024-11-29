This will be in Putin's hands. The ex-president of Poland issued a warning to Ukraine
What is wrong with the war freeze scenario
Читати українською
Source:  LRT

Former Polish leader Oleksandr Kwasniewski urged the Ukrainian people not to agree to the proposal to freeze the war without guarantees of permanent peace.

Points of attention

  • Freezing the war without guarantees of permanent peace will only be in the hands of Putin.
  • This would give him time to regroup the army and increase military production.
  • This scenario is a tragedy for Ukraine, since no one is going to return the lost territories to it.

According to the Polish politician, he considers the freezing of the war without a just peace to be the worst possible option.

Of course, this may look more attractive than continued war, because war means that people continue to die. But a frozen conflict is not peace, it is only a frozen war, and this, I think, will be in Putin's hands.

According to the former Polish leader, in the event of a possible freezing of the war, dictator Putin will have time to regroup the army, as well as increase military production.

He also warned that it will be a tragedy for Ukraine, because no one is going to return the lost territories to it

In addition, Kyiv will not be able to plan its future, because everything can start over at any moment.

Freezing the war will create new problems for Ukraine

According to Oleksandr Kwasniewski, this exact thing will not contribute to Kyiv's progress on the way to joining the EU.

For Ukraine, a frozen war that is not peace is a very bad decision. And it also creates great uncertainty, because we do not know when Putin will start hostilities again, — warned the former president of Poland.

Against this background, the politician urged not to forget what exactly the illegitimate head of the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin, is trying to achieve.

He wants all of Ukraine — not half, not a quarter, but all of it, and he will try to achieve it in various ways. We must understand this, — emphasized Alexander Kwasniewski.

