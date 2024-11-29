Massive Russian attack on Ukraine. How Biden reacted
Massive Russian attack on Ukraine. How Biden reacted

The White House
How Biden commented on the Russian attack on Ukraine on November 28
American leader Joe Biden, after Russia's new massive air attack on Ukraine, condemned the Kremlin's actions and called on allies to increase support for the Ukrainian people.

Points of attention

  • The US president spoke about large-scale assistance to Ukraine, including the supply of air defense equipment and military equipment.
  • He assured Ukrainians that it will continue.
  • Joe Biden will also do everything possible to ensure that Ukraine has enough resources to defend against the Russian Federation in 2025.

How Biden commented on the Russian attack on Ukraine on November 28

The head of the White House draws the attention of the international community to the fact that the aggressor country has once again carried out a terrible air attack on Ukraine.

As you know, for this purpose Russia used about 200 missiles and drones against Ukrainian cities and energy infrastructure.

The Russian occupiers deprived the Ukrainian civilian population of access to electricity.

This attack is outrageous and serves as yet another reminder of the urgency and importance of supporting the Ukrainian people in their defense against Russian aggression. On this day, my message to the Ukrainian people is clear: the United States supports you.

Joe Biden

Joe Biden

President of the USA

Biden spoke about large-scale US aid to Ukraine

The American leader recalled that at the beginning of this year, on his behalf, the White House began to prioritize the export of air defense equipment, so that they would first of all go to Ukraine.

As a result of this order, as Biden noted, the Pentagon promptly transferred hundreds of additional air defense missiles to Ukraine, and further deliveries are ongoing.

For months, my administration has worked to help Ukraine increase the resilience of its energy grid in preparation for winter, and the Department of Defense continues to provide Ukraine with other critical capabilities, including artillery, missiles and armored vehicles, Joe Biden emphasized.

It will be recalled that recently the head of the State Department, Anthony Blinken, said that Joe Biden will do everything possible to ensure that Ukraine has the resources to continue the war against the Russian Federation during 2025.

