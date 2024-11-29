The General Staff of the AFU updated the losses of the Russian army

During the past year alone, Ukrainian defenders managed to eliminate 2,030 Russian invaders and more than 300 units of enemy weapons and military equipment.

Losses of the Russian army as of November 29, 2024

The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 29.11.24 approximately amounted to:

personnel — about 738,660 (+2,030) people,

tanks — 9,458 (+8) units,

armored combat vehicles — 19,339 (+33) units,

artillery systems — 20,886 (+34) units,

RSZV — 1,255 (+0) units,

air defense equipment — 1,006 (+1) units,

aircraft — 369 (+0) units,

helicopters — 329 (+0) units,

UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 19,750 (+89) units,

cruise missiles — 2,851 (+86),

ships/boats — 28 (+0) units,

submarines — 1 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 30,272 (+86) units,

special equipment — 3,700 (+3) units.

Photo: facebook.com/GeneralStaff

What is known about the situation at the front on November 28-29

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 207 combat clashes took place between the Russian occupiers and Ukrainian soldiers in the past 24 hours alone.

The Russians tried to break through the defense of the Armed Forces on Pokrovsky in Toretsk directions more than 100 times.

It is indicated that the Russian army launched two missile and 93 air strikes against the positions of Ukrainian units and population centers using 111 missiles and 67 anti-aircraft missiles.

Moreover, it is specified that the enemy launched more than 4,800 attacks, 126 of them from rocket salvo fire systems, and used more than 1,700 kamikaze drones for attacks.

The enemy attacked the areas of Oleksandria and Esman settlements of the Sumy region with means of bombing and attack aircraft. Share

It is also reported that on November 28, aviation, missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces made nine strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel and anti-aircraft defenses of the enemy.