How the war Russia against Ukraine will end — the forecast of the head of the British Foreign Ministry
Source:  Le Monde

According to the head of British diplomacy, David Lammy, Russia's war against Ukraine will end not only as a result of the victory of one of the armies on the battlefield, but also thanks to a political settlement.

Points of attention

  • The key factor in ending the war is the issue of Ukraine joining NATO.
  • Putin's actions, including intimidation and strikes against Ukraine, show the dictator's desperation.
  • Britain promises to support Ukraine as long as necessary.

The end of the war — what to prepare for

According to the head of the Foreign Ministry of Great Britain, against this background, the issue of Ukraine's accession to NATO will be a key factor.

We all understand that this will end not only as a result of military actions on the ground, but also as a result of a political settlement... It is very important that Ukraine receives the necessary security guarantees and that Russian aggression is repelled. And we here in Europe understand very clearly that we cannot allow a situation where the war is over and Russia is back again for some time.

David Lammy

David Lammy

The head of the British Foreign Ministry

The minister drew attention to the fact that Ukraine's accession to NATO, as well as security guarantees, play a key role in this process.

What Putin's latest actions show

According to David Lammy, the latest intimidation by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, as well as the strike on Ukraine with a new ballistic missile on November 21, is a "sign of desperation":

The head of British diplomacy added that such chaotic and absurd decisions are simply part of the "strategy" of the illegitimate head of the Kremlin.

Against the background of recent events, the minister promised that official London would not give up its support for Ukraine.

We are determined to put Ukraine in the strongest possible position as it enters this very difficult winter of 2025, Lemmy emphasized.

He believes that the Ukrainian people have the strength to withstand "this struggle until 2025".

