On the conviction of the head of the committee on foreign affairs of the US House of Representatives, Michael McCall, the West betrayed Ukraine when it promised security guarantees after giving up nuclear weapons, but failed to protect it from the invasion of the Russian Federation.

In the US Congress, they recognize the guilt of the West regarding Ukraine

According to Michael McCall, Kyiv's allies will have to create a special coercion mechanism in order for Russia to implement the agreement on ending the war.

The politician drew attention to the fact that the lack of such a mechanism in the Budapest Memorandum is "the greatest sin and weakness":

When Ukraine surrendered all its weapons, what happened after that? Then Russia moved to Donbas, Crimea, without any coercion. And we betrayed Ukraine. The world arena, NATO betrayed Ukraine at that moment. Michael McCall Chairman of the Committee on Foreign Affairs of the House of Representatives of the US Congress

According to him, if negotiations ever start again, it is necessary to ensure their implementation, and not just make empty promises.

McCaul sounded a warning for Trump

The American congressman recalled that the new president, Donald Trump, during his phone conversations with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, urged him not to escalate.

Despite this, the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation ignored the request of the American leader.

Given this behavior of the dictator, it is not difficult to guess that the negotiation process will be very difficult, because Putin wants to get all of Ukraine.

According to McCall, it will be difficult for Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyi to make territorial concessions "without a revolution".