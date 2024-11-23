According to the head of Polish diplomacy, Radoslaw Sikorski, the latest decisions of the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, against the background of Russia's war against Ukraine, are confirmation that he is in despair.

Putin is panicking because he cannot win the war

Journalists asked the head of the Polish Foreign Ministry whether he considers the recent Russian strike on the Dnieper with a new ballistic missile as an escalation in the war.

Sikorsky drew attention to the fact that "there is a lot of noise around what exactly hit Ukraine."

Russia has been using ballistic missiles throughout the war. This, of course, would be an escalation and a signal on the one hand, and a sign of desperation on the other. Putin is desperate because he cannot win this war. Radoslav Sikorskyi Head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Poland

According to the diplomat, as of today it is hard not to notice that "the Russian economy is experiencing stress."

Radoslav Sikorsky added that he has information about desertion among Russian soldiers, and the involvement of North Korean soldiers in the war against Ukraine on the side of the Russian Federation is not a show of strength on Putin's part.

Russia's attack on the Dnipro with the Oreshnik missile. What is known about her

Recently, the Pentagon officially confirmed that de facto it is a medium-range missile developed on the basis of the RS-26 "Rubizh" intercontinental missile.

US Defense Department spokeswoman Sabrina Singh emphasized that previous Russian attacks used missiles with larger warheads.

According to Ukrainian military intelligence, "Oreshnik" is the code name of the "Kedr" missile project, developed on the basis of the "Yars" ICBM.

The head of the GUR, Lieutenant General Kyryl Budanov, also added that the development of "Kedra" has been ongoing since 2018-2019.

Despite the public lies of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, the Oreshnik missile does not demonstrate new Russian capabilities.