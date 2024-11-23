Putin brazenly lies about Russia's new Oreshnik missile
Putin brazenly lies about Russia's new Oreshnik missile

Russian lies about "Oreshnik"
Source:  ISW

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin publicly praises the Oreshnik ballistic missile, which the aggressor country of the Russian Federation used to strike Ukraine on November 21. The ISW team emphasizes that his claims are more lies and fabrications than real facts.

Points of attention

  • Putin exaggerates the capabilities of the Oreshnik missile in order to put pressure on the West and Ukraine.
  • This ICBM is a modernization of the RS-26 "Rubizh" and not a new type of weapon.
  • Ukrainian intelligence considers "Oreshnik" to be the code name of the "Kedr" missile project, developed on the basis of "Yars".

Russian lies about "Oreshnik"

The American Institute for the Study of War voiced the assumption that Putin's false statements can be considered another element of the information war, during which the dictator hyperbolizes Russia's capabilities in order to pressure the West and Ukraine.

As you know, the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation previously claimed that Oreshnik, they say, is based on advanced technologies.

In addition, he assured that this missile is not a modernization of Soviet missiles and is already being prepared for serial production.

Photo: open sources

According to the commander of the Missile Forces of the Russian Federation, Colonel-General Serhii Karakayev, the specified ICBM can hit targets throughout Europe and "has no analogues in the world."

Russian rocket "Oreshnik". What is known about her

What is important to understand is that not only Ukrainian, but also foreign media came to the conclusion that in reality "Oreshnik" is not a fundamentally new weapon.

According to the data of the US Ministry of Defense, it is actually a medium-range missile developed on the basis of the intercontinental missile RS-26 "Rubizh".

The spokeswoman for the US Department of Defense, Sabrina Singh, pointed out that previous Russian attacks used missiles with larger warheads.

Photo: open sources

The Main Directorate of Intelligence of Ukraine reported on November 22 that "Oreshnik" is the code name of the "Kedr" missile project, developed on the basis of the "Yars" ICBM.

According to the head of the GUR, Lieutenant General Kyryl Budanov, the development of "Kedra" has been ongoing since 2018-2019.

ISW cannot independently confirm these claims, but agrees that the Nov. 21 strike does not demonstrate new Russian capabilities.

