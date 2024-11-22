Putin did not want to attack Ukraine. Merkel made a new cynical statement

The former chancellor of Germany, Angela Merkel, began to shamelessly claim that the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin did not plan to attack Ukraine at the beginning of his presidency, and that his invasion plan appeared later, and in view of the actions of the West.
Points of attention
- Merkel actually blames the West, not Putin, for starting Russia's war against Ukraine.
- The former chancellor of Germany claims that the hope for Ukraine's accession to NATO in 2008 was unfounded.
- Merkel denies that she blocked Ukraine's path to the Alliance.
Merkel continues to justify Putin
Journalists asked the former German leader whether Putin intended to seize Ukraine from the very beginning, or whether such an idea came to him later.
According to the politician, the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation always had the features of a real dictator.
Moreover, Merkel frankly admitted that his self-confidence often annoyed her.
According to the politician, she does not have an unequivocal answer to the question of whether the West did "everything right".
Merkel rejects accusations of blocking Ukraine's entry into NATO
The former chancellor of Germany continues to disagree with the thesis that she herself directly prevented the paving of the way for Ukraine's accession to NATO in Bucharest in 2008.
Merkel drew attention to the fact that in Bucharest there was talk of adopting a NATO action plan for Ukraine and Georgia as candidates for membership.
According to her, the Russian dictator would not accept this intermediate status as a deterrent without resorting to aggressive actions.
