Putin did not want to attack Ukraine. Merkel made a new cynical statement
Putin did not want to attack Ukraine. Merkel made a new cynical statement

Source:  Spiegel

The former chancellor of Germany, Angela Merkel, began to shamelessly claim that the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin did not plan to attack Ukraine at the beginning of his presidency, and that his invasion plan appeared later, and in view of the actions of the West.

  • Merkel actually blames the West, not Putin, for starting Russia's war against Ukraine.
  • The former chancellor of Germany claims that the hope for Ukraine's accession to NATO in 2008 was unfounded.
  • Merkel denies that she blocked Ukraine's path to the Alliance.

Merkel continues to justify Putin

Journalists asked the former German leader whether Putin intended to seize Ukraine from the very beginning, or whether such an idea came to him later.

According to the politician, the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation always had the features of a real dictator.

Moreover, Merkel frankly admitted that his self-confidence often annoyed her.

But I do not believe that when he (Putin — ed.) came to power in 2000, he already wanted to attack Ukraine. Rather, it is a development in which we in the West must also ask ourselves whether we have always done things right.

According to the politician, she does not have an unequivocal answer to the question of whether the West did "everything right".

But it would be better if the unity of the West was greater. "We were not as strong as we could have been," laments Angela Merkel.

Merkel rejects accusations of blocking Ukraine's entry into NATO

The former chancellor of Germany continues to disagree with the thesis that she herself directly prevented the paving of the way for Ukraine's accession to NATO in Bucharest in 2008.

Merkel drew attention to the fact that in Bucharest there was talk of adopting a NATO action plan for Ukraine and Georgia as candidates for membership.

I believed that this was a policy based on the principle of hope, which did not take into account the time that would pass after the adoption of the action plan for NATO membership, which could be years.

According to her, the Russian dictator would not accept this intermediate status as a deterrent without resorting to aggressive actions.

