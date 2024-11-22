American and European officials are actively discussing a treaty that would give Ukraine a large number of weapons that would give it the ability to strike back if Russia violates a possible cease-fire agreement. What's more, the current US president, Joe Biden, may even return nuclear weapons to Ukraine.

What did the allies of Ukraine have in mind

According to foreign journalists, US and European officials are discussing in detail deterrence as a possible security guarantee for Ukraine.

For example, first of all, it is about the formation of reserves of a conventional arsenal, but which would definitely be enough to launch a punitive strike if Russia violates the cease-fire agreement.

According to insiders, some officials even suggested that the current American Joe Biden could return nuclear weapons to Ukraine.

We are talking about the arsenal that was removed after the collapse of the Soviet Union for the sake of deterrence.

Experts assume that such a decision is extremely difficult and will have serious consequences.

Biden will try to change the situation on the front

American analysts draw attention to the fact that long-range Ukrainian strikes on military targets in Russia's rear are crucial for weakening Russian military potential in the entire theater of operations.

Considering this, one can understand what the head of the White House, Joe Biden, is currently trying to achieve.

Experts predicted that this would be a new opportunity for Ukraine to weaken the military efforts of the Russian army.

Given the fact that the Armed Forces of Ukraine only recently began to receive weapons systems for conducting modern large-scale combat operations, significant changes on the front should not be expected in the near future. Share

Despite this, Ukrainian soldiers will eventually begin to conduct operationally significant counteroffensives, provided that the West maintains and increases its support.