Crucial value. Will Biden have time to change the course of the war

According to the ISW team, US President Joe Biden's permission to launch long-range strikes against Russia by Ukraine is crucial for weakening the potential of the Russian army along the entire front line.
Points of attention
- Ukraine has the potential to enhance its military effectiveness and demonstrate its power on the battlefield with proper resources and support.
- The continuation and strengthening of military aid from the West are key conditions for Ukraine to alter the trajectory of the war.
- Joe Biden's strategic decisions regarding Ukraine are significant and other Western leaders need to align their approach for a collective impact on the conflict.
Biden wants to change the situation on the battlefield
American analysts have come to the conclusion that this will be a new opportunity for Ukraine to weaken the military efforts of the Russian army.
Considering the fact that the Armed Forces of Ukraine only recently began to receive weapons systems for conducting modern large-scale combat operations, significant changes on the front should not be expected in the near future.
However, over time, the Defense Forces of Ukraine will begin to conduct operationally significant counteroffensives, provided that the West maintains and strengthens its support.
Ukraine will demonstrate its power on the battlefield
The American Institute for the Study of War draws attention to the fact that Ukraine has not yet had the opportunity to demonstrate what its army can achieve if it is properly resourced.
According to experts, the continuation and strengthening of military aid to the West remains a key condition for Ukraine to change the course of the war.
The new successes of the Armed Forces at the front, quite possibly, will push Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to rethink his calculations in this war.
Joe Biden is making more and more fateful decisions regarding the strengthening of Ukraine, but this approach should be used not only by him, but also by other Western leaders.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-